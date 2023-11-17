WATCH: Tourists close call with cheetahs on safari game drive in Kenya

A group of tourists in Kenya got even closer to nature than they initially expected when a coalition of cheetahs climbed onto their safari vehicle. This encounter was revealed in a video posted by @gamesv331 on TikTok. It showed the cheetahs getting onto the open vehicle that the group were travelling in.

This was during a game drive hosted by the Elephant Pepper Camp. The incident appears to have taken place at the Mara North Conservancy in Kenya. In the video, the animals first observed the vehicle, which was carrying five tourists. They then proceeded to jump onto the vehicle and make themselves comfortable on the roof, while another sat on the bonnet. The guests remained calm during the encounter with some even taking the opportunity to take pictures of the cheetahs, up close and person.

The video has since received over one million views on TikTok with most many users expressing shock at this once in a lifetime experience. One TikTok user, @slimminglee, said: “I am against open vehicles for national parks 😳 I could have peed on my pants.” Another user, @nyaniso87, affectionately nicknamed the ranger or game driver, Sipho, and commented: “Sipho is stressed in the front seat while the tourists are full of smiles 😂🤣🤣🤣..Neeeeeever.”