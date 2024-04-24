WATCH: Traveller shares plus-size shopping experience in Bangkok and netizens weigh in

A shopping experience whilst travelling is one of the best ways to experience a country. Destinations like Turkey, Dubai, Hong Kong, Milan, and Thailand are known to provide exceptional shopping experiences for many, however, have you ever wondered how the shopping experience is for plus-size women?

The stores in the video have names ranging from FitFat, Fat Girls, Fat Fashion, Chubby, Moo Moo, BeeBee Fat, Love Calories, Fatty Shop and Fat Cat. According to Shelby, her favourite name is Love Calories. In some countries, the names of these fashion retailers could be considered body-shaming, however, TikTok users found the video and the names hilarious. Commenting on Shelby’s video, @actuallyabee, said: “I ain’t even plus size, but I’d be hitting up MooMoos…Thai sizes are so tiny, at least there’s some options 😅”

Another TikToker, @ohhhthaterin, said: “When I was in Thailand the guy selling clothing me ‘one size fits all…BUT NOT FOR YOU’ 😭.” @imthebeth also weighed in and said: “The best is when the store owners see you and try to get you to come in by pointing at you and yelling ‘big size for you!’ 😂.” While @strawbrry.bees said: “This makes me wanna shop there so bad I know it’s supposed to be the opposite but I can’t 😂😭”