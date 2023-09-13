WATCH: Video of Portugal’s streets being turned into a wine river

The unexpected event occurred when two massive tanks at Levira Distillery burst, releasing a staggering 2 271 kilolitres of wine – equivalent to the contents of an Olympic-sized swimming pool – onto the streets. Some us would’ve been standing there with our mouths open or scooping it up in buckets.

However, as the crimson tide rushed through the town’s narrow streets, reminiscent of a scene from a movie, the citizens of São Lourenco do Bairro were astonished. The mishap quickly caught the attention of residents, local authorities and curious onlookers who were eager to witness the unbelievable incident. According to the “New York Post”, the town’s hilly terrain made things worse because it caused the wine to gush downhill as it made its way through the winding streets.

Officials and firefighters acted quickly to stop the wine from getting into the Certima River. Levira Distillery issued a public statement, saying: “We assume full responsibility for the costs associated with cleaning and repairing the damage, having teams do so immediately. “We are committed to resolving this situation as quickly as possible.”

The swift response from the distillery, along with the co-ordinated efforts of authorities, helped divert the flowing river of wine into a field, preventing contamination of the river or further damage to the town. The clean-up operation is under way, with workers labouring tirelessly to remove the wine from the streets, buildings and other affected areas. As São Lourenco do Bairro mops up and returns to normalcy, people will probably remember the incident like a legendary tale, the day rivers of wine ran through their street.