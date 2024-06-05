WATCH: Winter chill kicks in as snowfall reported in various parts of SA

Parts of South Africa, including the Eastern Cape, Free State and the Northern Cape, have been transformed into winter wonderlands after being hit by snowfall. Free State - #SNOW at Ficksburg pic.twitter.com/rxFFwLydy3

— TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) June 4, 2024 According to video footage posted by Traffic SA on X, Ficksburg, Thaba Nchu and Bloemfontein in the Free State reported snow including Graaf-Reinet to Barkly East in the Eastern Cape and the Richmond area of the Northern Cape on the N, were covered in snow on the 3rd and 4th of June 2024. Eastern Cape - #SNOW N6 Route: ROAD CLOSED through Penhoek pass pic.twitter.com/LNMfDxtkuZ — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) June 4, 2024 The snowfall resulted in the closure of the N6 Route through Penhoek Pass with trucks stacked and unable to move on the road in the Eastern Cape.

Northern Cape - #SNOW N1 route in the Richmond area pic.twitter.com/tvKNROvrmm — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) June 4, 2024 According to Snow Report ZA the icy temperatures are a result of a cut-off low system predicted by the South African Weather Service (Saws) to move over the country and bring cold and rainy conditions. Saws has issued a weather warning of disruptive snowfall on its website for Naledi, Wepenar, Mohokare, Aliwal North, Mantsopa and Ladybrand.