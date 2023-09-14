WATCH: Would you sleep on this bed hanging on a cliff?

TikTok users and adventure seekers all around the world have been left stunned by a video of a bed suspended from a mountain cliff. The elusive “Uganda Hanging Mountain Bed” has been trending on the social media platform with users questioning if they would dare to sleep on the bed.

@chudung0044 ♬ nhạc nền - contenvip In the video, the bed encompassed by a glass frame hangs on the side of a mountain with eerie music playing in the background. The video, uploaded by ContentVIP or @chungdung0044, has received over 3.1m likes since posting. Though the video does seem AI generated, a tent system used by rock climbers for resting does exist.

According to Wikipedia, a portaledge is a deployable hanging tent system designed for rock climbers who spend multiple days and nights on a big wall climb. “An assembled portaledge is a fabric-covered platform surrounded by a metal frame that hangs from a single point and has adjustable suspension straps. A separate cover, called a stormfly, covers the entire system in the event of bad weather,” said Wikipedia. When it comes to the Uganda Hanging Mountain Bed, this is what TikTokkers had to say.

Molly Ivy, questioned: “Where is the entrance?” To which, PRINCESS ❤️🥀 responded: “These are a lift-type bed you may push down or up ...” Another user, Asaaaaa, said: “I move in my sleep so I’d be dead 😍.”