WATCH: X users react to video of R40k one bedroom apartment in central London

Whether in Cape Town or London, a growing number of people are experiencing challenges finding affordable places to stay. In some cities, apartment spaces are shrinking in size with unaffordable pricing as the going trend. Basically, the more space you require, the more you pay.

Striking a balance between value for money is becoming unattainable and that’s the sentiment from most X users after a video of a one bedroom apartment, with a price tag of over R40 000, went viral. R43 500 PM ...apartment in central London 👀 pic.twitter.com/VgSAGuf0sr — Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) June 13, 2024 In the video, a woman content creator, gives a sneak peak of her bachelor pad going for £1 850 (R43 192.02) a month in central London.

The apartment features a tiny bedroom with a single bed and a minuscule bathroom with shower and toilet. Making light of her predicament, the woman in the video is seen laughing after giving her brief tour and showing the world what her money has afforded her. X users also shared their views on the video.

— Peché Africa 🇿🇦 (@pmcafrica) June 13, 2024 Another X user, @nomadandinlove, said: “Looks like Cape Town is headed this way too...” The quality of life is still a lot better here is RSA compared to Europe however not for long ..wait till DA starts ruling tomorrow. — Rabs G 🌐 (@Rabs2013) June 13, 2024 @Rabs2013 said: “The quality of life is still a lot better here in RSA compared to Europe however not for too long...wait till DA starts ruling tomorrow.”

But I don't think £1850 feels like R43 000 when you live in London. It probably feels like R1850. What kind of accommodation would you get for R1850 in SA?

lol. No wonder the British are busy making our rental prices rocket here in CPT. It's small change to them