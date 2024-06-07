Where to eat, drink, and celebrate Father's Day

Father’s Day is just around the corner. Sunday, June 16, to be exact. But instead of gifting the paternal figure in your life something boring, why not opt for something a bit more memorable? To help out, we have gathered the best Father’s Day specials and events revolving around food and drink to celebrate the coolest man in your life.

Here are the places to eat with Dad on Father’s Day this year. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clay Cafe Silver Lakes (@claycafesilverlakes) Clay Cafe Silver Lakes, Pretoria

Clay Cafe Silver Lakes is the ideal one-of-a-kind family-orientated creative experience. To make your experience at the establishment even more memorable they offer delicious meals and treats as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages. Their menu is sure to help keep your creative energy levels high.

For Father’s Day, all dads who paint either a beer or tiki mug will receive a beer on the house. As for entertainment, world-renowned South African singer Dozi will be on stage from 2 pm. Tickets are R180 per person and R100 for kids aged between 12 and 17 years. Kids under 12 can enter for free. The Maslow in Sandton will be hosting a beer and braai event a day before Father’s Day. Picture: Yeko Photo Studio The Maslow, Johannesburg

The Maslow is home to one of the most highly-rated Sandton restaurants. Whatever your mind or mood, they have got just the food to delight your appetite. To celebrate Father’s Day, the hotel will be hosting a beer and braai event a day before - on Saturday, June 15, and it is aimed at older families and friends - meaning no under-18s are welcomed. On the menu, grilled sirloin, cajun spiced grilled chicken, chutney glazed pork chops, and coal-roasted line fish will be served along with sides of grilled sweetcorn, roasted sweet potato, mac and cheese, and crunchy roast potatoes.

The meals will end with decadent minted chocolate fudge brownies, carrot cake, lemon meringue tart, mini doughnuts, and fresh seasonal fruit. Happening between 1 pm and 4 pm, the price is R595 per person. To make a booking you can call 010 226 4610. View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Greek Fisherman (@greekfisherman) The Greek Fisherman, Cape Town The Greek Fisherman offers fresh seafood and authentic Greek cuisine at its best. Operating since 1992, here you can taste the flavours of the Mediterranean; a wide variety of meze, charcoal grills, tender calamari, and falling-off-the-bone roast lamb. The modern decor is reminiscent of the Greek Isles, blue skies, and sunny days.

This Father’s Day you can tuck into their succulent 250g fillet steak served with mushroom sauce and a side of either chips or mash. For only R149 per person, dads will also receive an extra special gift in honour of the celebration. Located at 78 Regent Road in Sea Point, the special runs from 12 pm until 5 pm.

Kunjani Wines will be hosting a champagne breakfast this Father’s Day. Picture: Kunjani Wines Facebook Kunjani Wines, Cape Town Kunjani Wines is the latest addition to the Bottelary Hills sub-route of Stellenbosch. With the establishment, the owners have created a contemporary and soulful establishment that reflects cross-continental influences like no other in the Winelands of the Western Cape.

It is here where good food, fine wine, and luxurious accommodation combine to truly reflect the good life. From relaxed dining inside their contemporary-designed restaurant to al fresco meals on the deck, their superb gourmet cuisine boasts the very best of local and seasonal ingredients, taking diners on a culinary journey that encompasses both European and African influences. This Father's Day, they will be hosting a champagne breakfast and with every breakfast booking from 8.30am to 10.30am, all fathers will receive a complimentary glass of bubbly.

Located in Stellenbosch, booking can be made through Dineplan. Grimaldi’s Cucina & Sushi Bar. Picture: Grimaldi’s Cucina & Sushi Bar Facebook Grimaldi’s Cucina & Sushi Bar Combine the very best Italian cuisine with extraordinary sushi at one of Durban’s most memorable venues, the elegant Durban Country Club, and you get the stunning new Grimaldi’s Cucina & Sushi Bar - Durban

Set within the picturesque and historic Durban Country Club, overlooking the Indian Ocean, Grimaldi’s Cucina & Sushi Bar offers both al fresco and indoor dining. Whether you settle on the open veranda under the trellises and enjoy the sea view, or relax indoors, the Amalfi Coast-inspired design and décor will make you feel like you’re sitting in Italy. For Father’s Day, they will be open for both lunch and dinner. You can sip on fine wines while digging into their signature Italian dishes with views of the Indian Ocean by your side.