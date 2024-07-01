While TBCSA welcomes tourism appointments, X users have mixed reactions

The tourism sector is still 100% behind Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille and expressed confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s appointments to the tourism portfolio. According to the Tourism Business Council South Africa (TBCSA), the private sector lobbyist is delighted at the appointments.

“The Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA) welcomes the return of Patricia de Lille to the Ministry of Tourism as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s new executive. “As the private sector tourism lobby, we are particularly thrilled to have Aunty Pat back in the tourism portfolio owing to the solid partnership built with the public sector in the sixth administration. “We also take this opportunity to extend a warm welcome to the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Maggie Sotyu,” said TBCSA in a statement.

TBCSA chairperson Jerry Mabena said Minister De Lille’s new tenure will ensure continuity of the initiatives that the sector has been working on with her support and key among them is to reach the stated goal of 15.6 million arrivals to South Africa by 2030. De Lille was appointed as Minister of Tourism on March 6, 2023, following Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle and the sacking of former minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Since her appointment, De Lille has enjoyed the full backing of tourism industry stakeholders, the Federated Hospitality Association of SA (Fedhasa) and TBCSA.

TBCSA also thanked former deputy minister Fish Mahlalela for his work and contribution to the portfolio. “We also wish to express our deep gratitude to the former deputy minister of Tourism, Fish Mahlalela, with whom we worked well together,” said TBCSA. SA Tourism was also thrilled about the news.

Nombulelo Guliwe, the Chief Executive Officer of SA Tourism, stated: "We eagerly anticipate continuing our collaboration with Minister De Lille to advance and expand the tourism sector, fulfilling our mission to increase travel to and within South Africa, thereby contributing to inclusive economic growth.“ Meanwhile, the appointments garnered mixed reactions on social media. Congratulations, @PatriciaDeLille. https://t.co/KzcnGDQHc1

— Aydon Windvogel (@AydWind) July 1, 2024 Commenting on X, @talkcentss said: “How long has Patricia de Lille being minister of tourism?” Curious to see what are you gonna do for South African Tourism!! pic.twitter.com/ty5MhoL1mg — 💞Afrolicious Queen💞 (@MsAfrolicious) June 30, 2024 Another X user, @MsAfrolicious, said: “Curious to see what are you gonna do for South African Tourism!”