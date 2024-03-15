World sleep day: 5 local places perfect for getting some shut-eye

In a country ranked as one of the most miserable countries when it comes to mental state, raising awareness on sleep health is as important as one’s mental state. World Sleep Day, celebrated on March 15, is a day for delegates and sleep health advocates across the world to take action in their local communities, clinics and countries to raise awareness around sleep health.

With sleep tourism also being part of the the wellness travel trend, finding the perfect spots to get the best quality of sleep is imperative. The best places to rest are secluded, offering the soothing sounds of nature to fall asleep to. Getting the best quality of sleep for a weekend or even one night could be as simple as exploring a nearby small town at your leisure. So if you’re looking to feel rejuvenated, here are places to stay at for a good night’s rest.

Underberg, KwaZulu-Natal An early morning view across Lake Naverone in Underberg. Picture: Unsplash Beneath the uKhahlamba-Drakensberg mountain range, you will find the quaint farm town, Underberg. The quiet town is perfect for those looking for a mountain retreat and escape from the city. There is the uMzimkhulu River close by and you can do activities such as fishing, swimming, canoeing and tubing, or go for hikes at Himeville Nature Reserve and the Swamp Nature Reserve and explore rock art sites.

The most important part of this trip is your sleep, so consider a stay Birches Cottage & the Willows Garden Room with a river close by for R900 a night for 2. Dullstroom, Mpumalanga A cottage at a lake in Dullstroom. Picture: Usplash Dullstroom in the Mpumalanga Highlands is inviting. The small town is conveniently situated halfway to the Kruger National Park.

Located at an altitude of 2100 metres above sea level, it is the highest village in South Africa, which makes it a popular training spot in summer for top European athletes. Dullstroom is also perfect for outdoor activities as its crystal-clear dams are perfect for trout fishing. If you are more of a golfer, then you can enjoy the Ernie Els-designed championship golf course. There are also plenty of cultural experiences to enjoy such as delicious restaurants, coffee shops, but consider a stay at Sleep@84 close to Dullstroom Bird of Prey & Rehabilitation Centre for R882 a night for 2.

Muldersdrift, Gauteng A girl walking through bed of flowers at Casalinga in Muldersdrift. Picture: Unsplash If you’re looking to escape the hustle and bustle of Johannesburg then exploring Muldersdrift is the best option. The quaint town lies on the outskirts of Johannesburg right at the crossing of the Crocodile River, on an old wagon route between Pretoria and Potchefstroom. It has a handful of small farms, nurseries and smallholdings that have attracted a community of potters, artists, homesteaders and brewers and it’s also close to Wonder Cave, which is part of the Cradle of Humankind.

After a days activity, consider resting at Natures Haven. A stay at the apartment starts from R931 a night for 2. Prince Albert, Western Cape Swartberg Pass near Prince Albert. Picture: Unsplash Prince Albert lies inland on the southern edge of the Great Karoo and the foot of the Swartberg.

Just outside town is access to the famous Swartberg Pass while in town are lei water channels, gardens full of fig trees, Cape Dutch architecture and a mix of Karoo and Victorian buildings restored and functioning as restaurants, guest houses and little shops. If waking to stillness and mountain views every morning doesn’t do it for you then there are olive and wine farms to visit, a weekend market, and big fair amount of charm and character. It’s also the perfect mountain retreat, which will leave you feeling like you’ve travelled back in time. Casa Milorca is the perfect small town hideout to rest at starting from R770 a night for 2.

Cintsa, Eastern Cape The Wild Coast on the Eastern Cape. Picture: Unsplash Dense tropical forests and the ocean meet on the Wild Coast making it the perfect place to rest. Much of the territory is still untouched making it a beautiful haven to escape to. The charming little village of Cintsa is about 30 minutes outside East London and straddles the Chintsa River in what is called Cintsa East and Cintsa West.