World Tourism Day 2023: Embracing sustainability with this year’s theme of 'Tourism Invests in a Green Future'

In the North West province, media and stakeholders within the tourism sector have come together to celebrate this significant occasion. Adding to the festivities, Fish Mahlalela, the deputy Minister of Tourism, is hosting a World Tourism Day event at Hartbeespoort Dam, emphasizing this year’s theme of “Tourism Invests in a Green Future”.

This theme highlights the importance of tourism projects that positively impact people, the planet and prosperity. The significance of World Tourism Day World Tourism Day, celebrated annually on September 27, serves as a global platform to raise awareness about the economic, social and cultural significance of tourism.

Additionally, it provides an opportunity to reflect on how tourism contributes to job creation, infrastructure development and the preservation of cultural heritage. For a nation like South Africa, with its abundant natural wonders, wildlife and vibrant cultures, tourism is not just an industry; it’s a lifeline. Tourism Day in North West Province

In the North West province, World Tourism Day is not just a day to celebrate the industry’s economic contributions but also a day to unite and collaborate. Media outlets and tourism stakeholders come together to acknowledge the importance of tourism in their region. This collaborative spirit fosters a sense of community and highlights the commitment to promote and develop tourism in the area. The choice of location underpins the importance of eco-friendly tourism and sustainable practices.

The Hartbeespoort Dam area is a prime example of South Africa’s natural beauty and it is crucial to preserve such locations for future generations to enjoy. The theme encapsulates the global call for sustainable tourism practices. It emphasizes the need to develop projects and initiatives that not only boost the economy but also protect the environment, support local communities, and ensure long-term prosperity.

The country has been making strides in sustainable tourism, with efforts to conserve its natural resources, promote responsible wildlife tourism and support community-based initiatives. By embracing this theme, South Africa reaffirms its commitment to ensuring tourism remains a force for good in the country. The theme also encourages us to invest in education, skills, sustainable infrastructure, and to speed up our efforts in green innovation and entrepreneurship.