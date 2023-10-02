Would you visit the penis village in Bhutan?

Just when you think you’ve seen and heard it all. This one will either have you freaked out or inspired to plan your next destination. Travel influencer Daniel Pinto took his followers on Instagram through a journey that he describes as weird. Pinto visited Sopsokha, aka the country’s “Phallus Village”.

Research indicates that the people of Sopsokha believe in the power of fertility. Phallic symbols are used as protection and objects of veneration. There’s a belief that the symbols can aid fertility and ensure a prosperous life. The village’s buildings and sculptures are decorated with penis symbols and artwork. Pinto shared his amusing observations about Sopsokha. He cheekily told “SWNS”: “It’s a very beautiful traditional Bhutanese village surrounded by rice fields, but the closer you get the weirder it becomes.

“The temple itself is just as odd. A huge golden Buddha in the middle surrounded by phalluses of all shapes and sizes.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by DANIEL PINTO 🇵🇹 | TRAVEL (@dnzh.travels) But don’t be quick to judge, Sopsokha has its reasons for the display. It’s home to the famous Chimi Lhakhang temple, affectionately known as the “temple of fertility”. The ding dongs you see across the village on houses and shops and in public spaces are symbols believed to ward off evil spirits and bring good luck, prosperity and fertility.

Much of the tradition is attributed to a revered figure in Bhutanese folklore, Drukpa Kunley, also known as the “Divine Madman”. He was a 15th-century Buddhist saint known for his unorthodox teaching methods, eccentric behaviour, and love of wine and women. Kunley’s blessings are thought to be especially potent in Sopsokha, and his influence is evident in the village’s customs. Families from far and wide make pilgrimages to the place, especially couples hoping to start or expand their families.