X users react to Cape Town taking second spot in the World’s Best Cities for 2024

South Africa’s Mother City has been ranked second in the Top 10 of the World’s Best Cities. TimeOut released its list of 50 Best Cities in the World and Cape Town featured on the list in second place. According to TimeOut, it carried out a survey with research company Potentia Insight. The survey questioned thousands of city dwellers about the quality and affordability of food, culture, nightlife in their city and how the city makes them feel.

The media platform noted that Cape Town came out at the top of its list for its natural beauty, including Table Mountain and its well-marked walking trails, the city’s beautiful beaches, its LGBTQIA+ friendliness and its art and cultural offerings, including District Six Museum and Robben Island. “Cape Town scored highly across the board. A whopping 100% of locals said the city is beautiful and that it made them happy, while Cape Town’s culture scene ranked highest in the world for its quality,” said the media platform. The Mother City competed stood out against cities including Berlin, Madrid, London but here’s a full look at the top 10:

1. New York, US 2. Cape Town, South Africa 3. Berlin, Germany

4. London, United Kingdom 5. Madrid, Spain 6. Mexico City, Mexico

7. Liverpool, United Kingdom 8. Tokyo, Japan 9. Rome, Italy

10. Porto, Portugal World's 10 best cities for 2024



(Source: TimeOut) — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 4, 2024 The list was also posted by @SpectatorIndex to social media platform, X, and social media users shared their views on the findings.

Cape Town is a hybrid child of USA and UK, Africans are visitors there. Africans get better treatment in London and New York than in Cape Town. — Navha RSA (@nyambenis) July 4, 2024 Commenting on the list, @nyambenis, said: “Cape Town is a hybrid child of USA and UK, Africans are visitors there. Africans get better treatment in London and New York than in Cape Town. NYC has trash on the sidewalks how can it be the best?

— Greeny 🇦🇺 (@greeny_eth) July 4, 2024 Another user, @greeny_eth, said: “NYC has trash on the sidewalks how can it be the best?” Facts, Cape Town is phenomenal, love calling it my home — 𝑾𝒊𝒍𝒄𝒐🧣 (@WilcoFtbl) July 4, 2024 @WilcoFtbl said: “Facts, Cape Town is phenomenal, love calling it my home.”