Zambia named Best African Leisure Destination at the 2024 Global Traveller Awards

In an exciting win for Zambia, the country has clinched the title of Best Leisure Destination in Africa at the 2024 Global Traveller Awards. Laurie Burr, complex general manager at The Royal Livingstone Hotel by Anantara, attributed the win to the dedication and exceptional hospitality of Zambia's tourism sector.

Burr said: “Being recognised as Africa’s top leisure destination is a significant achievement for Zambia. This accolade not only highlights our country’s breathtaking natural beauty and vibrant culture but also underscores the hard work and commitment of everyone in the Zambian hospitality industry.” She continued: “This honour will undoubtedly boost tourism, providing a substantial contribution to our economy and fostering sustainable growth for our communities. “We are proud to be part of this thriving sector and look forward to welcoming even more visitors to experience the wonders of Zambia.”

Zambia is renowned for its breathtaking natural landscapes, including the majestic Victoria Falls, celebrated as one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, and its diverse wildlife, offering unparalleled safari experiences. Combined with Zambians’ warmth and hospitality, these elements create an irresistible appeal for tourists. In addition to its natural wonders, Zambia boasts a rich cultural heritage, with vibrant traditions and festivities that captivate visitors.