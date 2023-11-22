Independent Online
Zikhona Sodlaka’s luggage damage don’t deter her Reunion Island cruise fun

South African award winning actress, Zikhona Sodlaka, enjoying a cruise. Picture: Instagram

Published 2h ago

Share

South African award-winning actress Zikhona Sodlaka took to Instagram to share pictures of herself cruising and exploring the Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean.

Sodlaka’s trip may have started out on a sour note after she shared on X that her luggage was damaged while flying to her destination.

But it seems it’s all water under the bridge with the actress posting a picture of herself on Instagram, glowing from head to toe in her black swimsuit and cover-up ensemble.

She captioned the post: “Oh the places you will see....Enkosi @msccruisesofficial 2023 could not have ended better if I tried”, was well received with friends and fans wishing her well on the voyage.

A follower, @zinhlekwaaiman, commented: “BODY BODYING MOMMY😍😍😍😍”

Another added, @sinozz_myoyo_, commented: “Here for the content 😍😍😍😍😍”

Réunion is an island in the Indian Ocean that is east of Madagascar and south-west of Mauritius.

It has a tropical climate and diverse landscape and is home to one of the world’s most active volcanoes, the Piton de la Fournaise, which is also a World Heritage site.

The popular island destination attracts tourists from all over the world with cruise lines like MSC Cruises making it a port of call during the summer season.

South AfricaTravel InspirationCruisesMSC CruisesLuxury travelSouth African Celebs