SA man gets life sentence for rigging parachute
UK justice described the incident as a "wicked offending of extreme gravity"16 June 2018 | IOS
#InternationalWomensDay: Men must do domestic chores
South African medical research studies showed that one in three girls and one in four boys were victims of sexual harassment.8 March 2018 | News
PICS: Africa, a continent with many personalities
West Africa differs from the south in ways that will delight and disarm you, writes Myrtle Ryan10 December 2017 | World
Mugabe wants guarantees on assets
President Robert Mugabe negotiating guarantees for his and Grace's land assets as resignation becomes inevitable.19 November 2017 | News