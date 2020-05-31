World-renowned horse breeder Goss sells stud farm

DURBAN: THE last kicks from one of the country’s most celebrated thoroughbred stud farms occurred this week when acclaimed horse breeder Mick Goss sold his remaining pedigreed “babies” during an online sale. With the country’s racing industry plodding along through “tough times”, especially in recent years, Goss and his family, with a heavy heart, sold their world-renowned Summerhill Stud farm in December. On Monday, a healthy gallop of e-traffic was set in motion as online bidding for the last string of Goss-reared horses (180) was finalised. Given the current economic climate, it was reported that those who landed lots at the sale had bagged bargains, based on Summerhill’s propensity for producing champion racehorses throughout its 41-years of existence. Numerous Vodacom Durban July, J&B Met, and other A-listed (Grade 1) race winners have been produced at this farm in those years.

Summerhill holds the record for the most number of national racehorse breeding championships won by a stud farm, and has achieved this on 10 occasions.

In 2018, Goss was singled out for what was achieved over the years at the Mooi River-based equine establishment, which also includes the 5-star Hartford Country House Hotel.

That’s when he received a lifetime achievement award from the KZN Breeders' Association for his long- running contribution to the horse racing industry.

Goss said his affinity for horses was a “disease” that has been in his family’s bloodline for many generations. It dated back to the 17th century when his ancestors lived in Ireland.

So overpowering was the disease that Goss gladly dismounted from his legal practice that had already been in operation for 17-years and set-up Summerhill in 1979, which was owned by a syndicate that included his brother Pat.

Goss and his wife Cheryl eventually became sole owners of the farm by 1987.

“We started out with nothing, but we built it into the most successful thoroughbred breeding establishment of the modern era,” Goss said.

He confirmed a fair amount of tears had been shed since he decided to let Summerhill go, and Monday’s sale was especially difficult

“Parting with the animals has been a very emotional thing, it’s like giving away your children.

“The farm and hotel was built on the back of breeding horses.”

Therefore, he was not prepared to single out horses that were his favourites.

“They were all my children, you never pick between your children,” Goss responded.

He said the past four years were tough ones, he was grateful for all past successes, and as many as 700 horses were at the farm during its heyday.

“I could not have been selling my stock at a worse time, but that is the reality of my life.

“We sell luxury goods. The last four years were tough, but prior to that we had a wonderful run,” reasoned Goss, who turns 70 this year.

He said Summerhill’s new owner (Henning Pretorius) would retain most of the present staff complement, and he was also a horse breeder.

“He breeds mainly warmbloods - dressage and jumping horses - and he will be breeding some thoroughbreds.”

Apart from the horses, Goss regards the Al Maktoum School of Management Excellence that they started to be a very important part of what had been achieved at the farm.

“We started a school of management, the only one of its kind in Africa, for the benefit of previously disadvantaged people so that they could become qualified managers.

“The results from the school have been quite astonishing.”

Goss said the school’s graduates had excelled around the world and some of them were from the disadvantaged communities in their neighbourhood.

“We are sitting on a great reservoir of talent in the country. If we can grow this industry to where it was, then the sky’s the limit for these kids.”

He said Summerhill had left him with many fond memories.

“It has taken us around the world and we have made many friends. It has taken us to the mountains at times and it has sat us down with the Queen of England and many others.

“This game has taught us that no matter your beginnings you can make a name for yourself. The most important lesson is that in life you get one shot and if you use it properly, one is enough,” said Goss.

Robert Mauvis, the former chairperson of gaming agency Gold Circle, said he had a long history with Goss, and his big asset was the ability to “get on with people”.

“He could sell ice to the Eskimos; he always believed his horses were the best.

“Mickey has earned a lot of respect in the trade and what he has achieved is remarkable.

“Horse racing will miss him, it will never be the same without him,” said Mauvis.

SUNDAY TRIBUNE