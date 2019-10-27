Year-end parties still coveted, event organisers reveal









File photo: Pexels. DURBAN: “'Tis the season to be jolly,” although the economic climate in recent years has knocked the stuffing out of most traditional year-end celebrations, corporates are hardly holding back when it comes to spoiling their staff. Events organisers say while corporates are more measured with the jingle and jamboree they layout at year-end, they still rate highly the value of such gatherings. As a show of appreciation, themed parties, gin bars, A-rated food and entertainment, vibey music will once again be in the mix when corporates treat their employees from the middle of next month into December. Cheryl Law, the owner of the Seatingplan, a professional event organising company, said their business was growing at a rate of knots and year-end parties were still trending. She explained that corporates know better than to cutback on staff parties, but they are spending more carefully.

“It is one of the most foolish places to cutback because they can’t afford the backlash, especially staff complaining under their breath,” Law said.

Durban ICC’s chief executive Lindiwe Rakharebe said year-end functions were still popular with their corporate clients, although some “tightening of belts” on frills had occurred.

Rakharebe said many companies recognised that the best way to keep morale high was to celebrate with their staff, and she has had a client spending R1.2million on an event.

Joanne Ramdene, the manager of the Tsogo Sun Riverside Conference Centre, said year-end functions were presently its main focus.

High-end corporate clients were spending between R10000 to hundreds of thousands of rand to treat their staff, said Ramdene.

While the “glitz and glamour” look is popular, Ramdene said they were happy to satisfy their clients’ preferences.

Some of their themed events included; “Under the sea”, “Gatsby” and “the 1980s”.

Ramdene said the Gatsby-themed event was expected to attract much bling, including diamonds, sequins and feathers, and the trademark hat.

She said that those who attend themed events made the effort to participate. “They take to the theme, full-on.”

Law said, presently, events are more about personal interactions and she formatted them in a way that encouraged it.

“It is also quite trendy to have year-end events in a cocktail/lounge format instead of the big formal banquets with round tables.”

She explained that corporates wanted more “mingly” type settings instead of planting guests at tables where they only interacted with people to the left and right of them.

“Corporates want interaction to ensure teamwork and loyalty, those are the touchpoints they want to achieve from their spend at year-end functions.”

Law said, as a result, gin and tea bars have become hugely popular because it allowed everyone to participate, even those who don’t consume alcohol.

Masked balls, denim and diamonds, African and heritage are some of the tried and trusted themes that Law is handling this year.

“There’s nothing over the top like when we handled a barn dance theme a few years ago.”

Law said on that occasion she provided three marquees that contained a massive wooden dance floor, a barn, rodeos, bucking broncos and hay bales.

Bruce Rumble, Turners Conferences and Conventions accommodations project manager, said the company will be hosting a family-centric year-end party for a Durban client at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg.

“The client wants something different that allows for family interaction for staff from their Joburg office.”

Rumble said a full-day was planned at Gold Reef City’s theme park. The children will be handed backpacks containing a T-shirt, cap, sunblock and snacks, and parents will also receive a goody bag.

“They will go on rides and visit the museum and we have hired hostesses to assist the families. Lunch will be served at the theme park.”

Rumble said the usual “after-parties” after year-end functions were drying up because of clampdowns on drinking and driving.

Palesa Phili, Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s chief executive, said with the country’s economy under pressure and unemployment rampant, “it was essential that, as organised business, we are intentional about celebrating business milestones and every small success counted”.

Preeya Daya, vice-chairperson of the chamber’s human resources forum, said: “Year-end parties are important because they offer a platform to drive employee engagement and communicate important messages.

“While it is easy to criticise year-end events as extravagant and unnecessary, it is important that we recognise that every company operates as an ecosystem. Leaders have a good sense of how to ensure that the system is in balance.”

SUNDAY TRIBUNE