7-year-old entrepreneur introduces new superhero.









At age 7-year-old, Prince Mashawana is making moves to help his peers navigate difficult situations. Picture: Supplied At age 7 most children are content with getting their favourite toys or kicking a ball for fun, yet Prince Mashawana has committed his life to making a difference to his peers and also to help them as they navigate some of their biggest challenges. He has created a superhero character and a comic book to comfort other children and help them deal with challenges that include abuse and bullying. SuperMash swoops in to comfort and give nuggets of advice when a child feels lonely and is grappling with challenging situations. “I realised that kids want someone they can talk to. We usually use our toys to do that, but toys don’t teach us how to stand up to bullies or how to stop us from being shy, and that is where SuperMash steps in. He helps us deal with such issues,” Prince said. “I just want the world to be a better place and although I cannot do much, I want other children to use their imagination to face these challenges head on like SuperMash.” Through the book, which launches today, Prince also wants to make reading a fun activity.

“I do not want kids to solve their problems using violence, but rather to know that there are alternative ways of standing up for what is right. SuperMash is designed to always help kids rise above their challenges and live life with no fear of bad stuff happening to them,” he said.

SuperMash is a character designed to relate to children, created by Prince Mashawana. Picture: Supplied

The comic book covers topics such as substance abuse, child abuse, homelessness, being adopted, divorce, balancing schoolwork and extra mural activities, bullying, discrimination, violence at schools and unsafe housing.

“The character will help kids develop important skills. SuperMash acts as a role model, where if he shows respect to the elderly and does his chores, then I believe other kids will do the same.

“I wanted to lead by example, to show others that they are not the only ones in the world going through difficult challenges or that the world is against them.

“I use to always ask myself how I can help kids my age and through brainstorming and conversations with my parents, I came up with SuperMash,” said Prince.

His wish for South Africa is for every child to be in a loving home with enough food and safe from harm.

