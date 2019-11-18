SuperMash swoops in to comfort and give nuggets of advice when a child feels lonely and is grappling with challenging situations.
“I realised that kids want someone they can talk to. We usually use our toys to do that, but toys don’t teach us how to stand up to bullies or how to stop us from being shy, and that is where SuperMash steps in. He helps us deal with such issues,” Prince said.
“I just want the world to be a better place and although I cannot do much, I want other children to use their imagination to face these challenges head on like SuperMash.”
Through the book, which launches today, Prince also wants to make reading a fun activity.