Actress Nomvelo Makhanya hosted her first mental health talk on Saturday, Silent Crisis. PIC: Supplied

Scandal actress Nomvelo Makhanya, 23, is determined to get society to speak openly about mental health and its effects.

Makhanya has launched a mental health talk platform, Silent Crisis, to create awareness of and remove the stigma surrounding mental illness by staging events around the country.

The first talk kicked off on Saturday afternoon in Braamfontein and saw Makhanya, who was diagnosed with clinical depression in 2016, and mental health experts unpack the subject in front of a live audience.

Speakers included clinical psychologist Sinqobile Elevia Aderinoye, Rephethile Kgwale, founder of Matters of the Brain, and comedian Ebenhaezer Dibakwane, who is also living with depression.

“Conversations around mental health are very close to home and I wanted to lend a helping hand, an ear or a shoulder to others and help channel conducive conversations that will remove stigmas that surround mental health for us to heal,” said the actress.

Makhanya was diagnosed with clinical depression, bipolar disorder and anxiety three years ago, a period she describes as a difficult time in her life. She spent time in a psychiatric hospital, where she received treatment for her illness.

Earlier this year, Makhanya fell victim to body-shaming on social media when a Twitter user posted a picture mocking her body.

Scandal actress Nomvelo Makhanya on being mocked for "big head". Stop cyberbullying guys it not fun and people take their own lives out there. This is serious please 😭#CountryDuty#SouthAfrica #Scandal #NomveloMakhanya pic.twitter.com/wKnTLzKbN7 — kenz (@Bokenza1) April 12, 2019

The post opened a floodgate of negative sentiments about her body, some comparing the actress to a potato.

Although deeply hurt by the incident, Makhanya decided to use it to educate society on the negative effects of cyberbullying.

“I remember, when I addressed my bullying, I emphasised that a lot of the time people are mean to others and unaware of what they are triggering in them. We need to be kind to each other because we don’t know what one is going through,” she said.

The Sunday Independent