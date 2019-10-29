Sindi’s vision is to mainstream the presence of African fashion enterprises and brands within the South African retail spaces, putting designers in contact with customers to build lasting relationships.
The concept store was officially launched last week Thursday.
For Sindi, the AfricaRise boutique, tagged as “let’s make magic together’’, signifies the endless possibilities and potential that Africa has.
“While for some, this might seem like a magical venture, it is in fact proof that Africa’s potential has always existed, and all I want is for us to show the world what we are good at,” said Sindi.