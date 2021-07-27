After the plunder, lives still matter

Vuyisile Msila In 2016 the Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu delivered the Bantu Biko Memorial Lecture which still rings with truths uttered by this wise man.

In his speech Tutu bemoaned the state of the black person, exasperated that the black person’s life was not where it should be. Furthermore, he postulated that he did not believe that Biko’s Black Consciousness finished what it was set out to do. According to the archbishop, the apartheid past damaged communities. He did not understand why people would trash the streets and break shop windows when they are registering disdain against authority. Yet he supported assertiveness stating that black people needed to love themselves so as to be liberated internally.

His words reverberated in my mind as I observed the plunder last week in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, grateful that other seven provinces were able to avert the pillage. It was also heart-rending to see the looters destroying everything from automatic teller machines to pharmacies. What was even more heart rending was that many of the services destroyed are part of uplifting all communities. Of course, many argued that poverty can lead people to being oblivious about their dignity and self-worth because what comes first in the mind is survival.

Some also argued too that all those believing in the challenges of the black life, would understand how the events that unfolded in the first place. Yet others still pointed out that if we respect black lives, we cannot always let black people dwell in the habitat of victimhood. Questions have also been posed as to who do we blame for this violent and malevolent ransacking which took us straight to social regression. People need solutions to circumstances such as hunger, joblessness and homelessness. Many perceived paradoxes in the recent turmoil stating that the black people were undermining the black lives matter agenda; it was also distressing to see many bread winners whose workplaces were destroyed mulling over the ruined bread.

The prospect of losing livelihood was just too ghastly. Then in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, countless people could not access health facilities amidst the pandemonium. Never have we witnessed events that bamboozled everyone, leaving gaping wounds inside. What was really poignant was that the mayhem may have delivered bread for a week but soon thereafter, the old order prevailed. Amidst this anarchy, I cringed to hear that even a few township entrepreneurs who sell live chickens and sheep by the roadside in Vosloorus had their wares confiscated by marauding crowds.

One does not want to even fathom the alleged racism said to have flared up in some parts of Durban where Africans were at loggerheads with Indians. We hope these incidents do not dim the rainbow that we so cherish; our rainbow that is supposed to build the national consciousness. We also wonder whether poverty is the reason as it continues to bare its teeth gnawing the black communities. No form of thuggery can ever be justified though, especially the grim pictures we witnessed. Some are saying we cannot be surprised by the events because the society has created the monster that is gobbling the society. The monster has been there wolfing the poor communities slowly.

The persistent screams against corruption and the wails of communities calling for social justice have been alarms of communities lifting their hands impatiently to say they need service. But who listens to people who have nothing? Frantz Fanon would still blame the middle class that took over from the oppressors. He portrays how the middle class becomes intellectually lazy in a way that fails nationalistic ideals and other patriotic dreams. The national consciousness was the last thing that many looters were thinking about, let alone any form of racial consciousness. And if we need anything after three decades of democracy it is self-identity, self-reliance and a conscientised mind. These do not feed the poor, a sceptic would say. But this is where humanism and self-worth begin. The horrid events have also unmasked the weaknesses in society and these may be elements that have been brewing slowly. They also left many people depressed as they mourned the fragility of our democracy. And I am certain none were prepared for these events that unravelled like a destructive tsunami. Again, Fanon points out that the elite lack practical links between them and the masses, they are not only lazy, they are cowards hence at decisive moments of struggle will lead to tragic calamities akin to what we witnessed last week.

The struggle continues as the struggle for social justice pervades. Years after Biko we still have to achieve the humanity we needed to search for. In the midst of inequality black people still hunt for many implements, struggling to live for now and tomorrow. It says much about my allegiance to my country if I can have the audacity to destroy factories and throw stones at the police. Or maybe the lazy intellectuals at the helm rarely show the people equanimity and nationhood as they aggrandise their own granaries looking at the people whose dry mouths are perennially agape. And maybe looting is also not only executed by the indigent. In the past three years the Zondo commission has revealed the various forms of looting done by the affluent. These are the hands that have been fiddling with the taxpayer’s kitty and the most outrageous, we have seen in the middle of Covid-19 is how millions were embezzled by people who transformed community projects into quick rich schemes. Countless people have ransacked projects, leaving the potential beneficiaries with nothing. Maybe now the masses have learnt the law of the jungle that you eat or be eaten. Numerous black people are unemployed and they live in poverty. They find themselves powerless as they see perennial hunger at their doorstep. Even those who have tried to live off the soil struggle getting the necessary support, especially those in remote areas where even running water may be in short supply. But I do not think the society should look at the greed of looters for they show no example and going back to Tutu’s lecture, we should start with respecting one another. We cannot respect property or the land if we do not exalt one another. Damaged by the past we still struggle to build a sense of dignity, belonging and veneration for life. Few of us really know what the future holds because many people who seized goods from the shops will still be starving tomorrow. The giant refrigerators, the big television sets will all be empty if we do not have self-reliance and ways to mend the country by both the haves and the have nots. Greed from upper echelons of government will continue setting wrong examples as the country rots slowly.