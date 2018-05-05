This year marked 10 years of Akhumzi Jezile's media career and one of his dreams was to be a media mogul.

Johannesburg - Before DStv, the internet or social media invaded us, there was a time when YoTV was all the entertainment many young kids looked forward to watching.

Every day after school, the young ones would rush home to watch Blue Couch, Wild Room and Big Breakfast, among others on YoTV.

At the time, Akhumzi Jezile was, just like others, a passionate consumer of these popular shows, and would dial the famous YoTV number as often as he could.

In 2007, at 18, Jezile was invited onto the show as the “caller-count kid” (a feature that invited viewers who reach the 100th mark on their caller-tally) to be a guest presenter, alongside his then idols. He would shortly afterwards launch his career there, as one of the presenters. This happened at the time when the SABC was mandated to carry diverse languages through programmes, including children’s programmes.

His star continued to rise until last week, when his blossoming career was cut short in tragic circumstances.

“The car he was travelling in was involved in a horrific head-collision near Queenstown in the Eastern Cape. The accident also claimed the singer/actress Siyasanga Kobese, actor Thobani Mseleni and two others.

At the time, Jezile was on his way to his home village of Esinqumeni outside Ngcobo to bury his 82-year-old grandmother Nowelile Jezile.

An outpouring of grief, and tributes, have followed the news of Jezile’s death. Former YoTV presenter Hulisani Ravele described her working relationship with Jezile as very exciting. “Those around him learnt a lot of things and I can safely say that many strengthened their relationship with God because of what they saw in Akhumzi,” she added.

During his five-year stint at YoTV, Jezile produced one of the biggest kids morning shows called The Big Breakfast. It was a feat that launched his career as a producer, a role he continued in until his death.

In between, he played other roles, including making his debut as an actor on Khululeka Siyavota, a democracy and voting comedy-drama shown on SABC 1, in 2011.

After bowing out of YoTV, Jezile landed a role on SABC 1’s Tempy Pushas in 2013, portraying the role of Ngulube.

It was this role that bagged him a SA Film and Television Award honour for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Drama in 2014.

On Thursday, fellow cast members Sdumo Mtshali and Pallance Dladla sobbed at his memorial service at Rhema Bible Church while paying tribute to him. Pallance and Jezile’s friendship started years ago when they both auditioned for talent search show Class Act.

“No matter what the situation was, Akhumzi always found humour in it,” said Pallance.

Another of Jezile’s big breaks came when he landed a presenter job on SABC1’s music variety show Fan Base in 2016, replacing actor/musician Mxolisi ‘Zuluboy’ Majozi.

And he continued to soar as the series producer of the popular LiveAmp on SABC 1.

Other roles of his decorated career included being a radio presenter on Umhlobo Wenene, as the face of the Maggie 2-Minute Noodles presenter search and also brand ambassador for the Protex Give Me 5 Campaign.

This year marked 10 years of his media career and one of his dreams was to be a media mogul - a statement he made in an interview on SABC 1’s Zaziwe.

“Mark my words, I will run a media empire,” he said.

His father died when he was very young, and he was raised by his mother, along with his two sisters and younger brother. Jezile continued to celebrate his hometown Mthatha, and spoke isiXhosa every chance he got, being one of the few media personalities who never shied away from his roots. He was hailed as a straight talker, with a bubbly personality who was focused on and passionate about his career.

Family spokesperson Percy Vilakazi said of the fallen star: “He was the life of the party, love personified, and when someone like that is snatched away it leaves everyone with a great sense of sadness and emotional paralysis.”

In honour of the life and work of beloved former YoTV presenter and actor, Akhumzi Jezile, 29, the SABC announced that an internship will be launched.

@AmandaMaliba