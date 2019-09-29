This is part of the ANC’s policy to advance gender parity in all its structures, in line with resolutions of its 2017 national conference in Nasrec, Joburg.
The ANC policy, propagated by the ANC Women’s League, to have 60% of female MECs in any of the eight provinces where the premier is male, except the Western Cape where the main opposition DA governs, is good for our country.
It advances women empowerment, which is a constitutionally entrenched obligation in terms of Section 9 of the constitution - known generally as the equality clause - that no citizen should be denied of opportunity by virtue of their sex or gender.
Makhura has not implemented as instructed by the ANC. He should be fired for not only his refusal to implement a resolution of his party, but for also acting in a manner which is clearly unconstitutional.