Covid-19 pandemic: Food security a major concern the world over

Food security remains a major concern as businesses throughout the world struggle to get to grips with the Covid-19 pandemic. The lockdown has also affected agriculture exports. But as the country eases lockdown regulations, the ability of South Africa and the Continent to look after its people remains high on the agenda. According to the fourth annual Global Report on Food Crises (GRFC 2020), Africa has the largest numbers of acutely food-insecure people in need of assistance in countries badly affected by weather events, particularly in the Horn of Africa and Southern Africa, followed by Central America and Pakistan. Conflict, insecurity, weather extremes, desert locusts, economic shocks and Covid-19 are expected to be the key drivers of acute food insecurity. Food insecurity refers to the lack of secure access to sufficient amounts of safe and nutritious food for normal human growth and development and an active and healthy life.

According to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the second out of 17 challenges is Ending Hunger.

In sub-Saharan Africa, the number of undernourished people increased from 195 million in 2014 to 237 million in 2017.

This report was done before the full impact of Covid-19 was established.

Agriculture is no stranger to adverse external factors presenting risk to the point of business continuity being threatened.

Climate change, pests, diseases, and a volatile currency are some of the external factors that this sector has to face year in and year out, with the added pressure of nations depending on this sector for food security.

The fears about the potential disruptions that the novel coronavirus could cause global supply chains have raised questions on whether South Africa could experience food shortages in the near-to-medium-term.

From a national perspective, we doubt this would be the case, at least for most food products.

South Africa is an agriculturally endowed country, generally a net exporter of agricultural and food products.

What’s more, there are prospects for an abundant harvest of staple grains and fruit this year, which will increase the local supplies.

Businesses that are exposed to global markets, and are dependent on income from exports, face a real challenge that demand is severely contracted.

This will ultimately affect cashflow ensuring that pressure will originate as a result of a mismatch in meeting forward exchange cover.

The Covid-19 pandemic has amplified the urgent need to address bottlenecks in the smallholder farming communities and cultivate the vast amounts of underutilised land across the country.

This was also the message delivered by both Professor Ferdi Meyer, managing director of the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy (BFAP) and Dr John Purchase, chief executive officer of the Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz) in a webinar hosted by Nedbank Business Banking.

“What the pandemic has made very clear is that there are two distinct levels of food security - at a national level, which is secure, and at a household level, which is very precarious,” said Meyer.

Purchase agreed, saying that the situation was fragile even before Covid-19.

“We must acknowledge that the Zuma administration was disastrous for South Africans: per capita GDP was cut from USD8000 to USD5200, which means that South Africans are now roughly 25% poorer in US dollar terms than before the Zuma years,” Purchase said.

Then came Covid-19 and the lockdown which Purchase says “cut off the legs” of the informal food supply network.

“Informal trade was ceased, which was a remarkably efficient mechanism, so physical and financial access became problematic and this has created a humanitarian crisis on the same scale of the pandemic,” he said.

Purchase said a number of initiatives are in place to support this sector, particularly to weather the storm created by the pandemic: the Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development has ring-fenced R1.2 billion to support around 15000 small-scale farmers, and Agbiz is working with the Office of the Gauteng Premier through the Public-Private Growth Initiative to develop food supply chain security in the informal market, the objective of which is less about food aid, and more about small-business development opportunities.

Smallholder and emerging farmers and the informal sector play a critical role in our food system. Investment in the segments contributes to increased agricultural activity, economic growth and job creation.

These segments are also efficient as a result of their proximity to rural areas and townships, which helps with a continuous supply of fresh produce to communities with convenience and affordability, thus contributing to household food security.

