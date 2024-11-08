Dr. Iqbal Survé: A Champion of Human Rights and Development in the BRICS Era

By Masibongwe Sihlahla As the world continues to grapple with the complexities of globalisation, climate change, inequality, and social injustice, Dr. Iqbal Survé, a visionary leader and champion of human rights, has been at the forefront of promoting development and inclusive growth in South Africa and beyond.

Through his tireless efforts, Dr. Survé has brought together local and international organisations to advance the causes of human rights, social justice, and sustainable development, particularly within the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) framework. Dr. Survé's commitment to human rights and development is deeply rooted in his understanding of the interconnectedness of global issues. He believes that the pursuit of social justice and human rights is essential for achieving sustainable development and promoting peace and stability in the world. Through his work, Dr. Survé has consistently emphasised the need for inclusive and equitable growth, highlighting the importance of empowering marginalised communities, promoting education and skills development, and fostering greater cooperation between nations. One of Dr. Survé's most notable initiatives has been his work with the BRICS Business Council, where he has played a key role in promoting economic cooperation and development among BRICS member states. Through his efforts, Dr. Survé has facilitated collaborations between local and international organisations, fostering greater understanding and exchange between businesses, policymakers, and civil society actors. Dr Survé was also involved in the BRICS Media Council, and as recently as August, delivered a brilliant paper in Chengdu.

Dr. Survé has also been a vocal advocate for human rights and social justice, using his platform to raise awareness about the plight of marginalised communities and promote greater accountability and transparency in governance. His work has taken him to the forefront of various human rights initiatives, including those focused on education, healthcare, and economic empowerment. One of the most significant impacts of Dr. Survé's work has been his ability to bring together diverse stakeholders from around the world, creating a platform for dialogue, collaboration, and collective action. Through his efforts, Dr. Survé has helped to build bridges between governments, businesses, and civil society organisations, promoting greater understanding and cooperation on critical issues such as climate change, poverty reduction, and social inequality. Dr. Survé's leadership in promoting human rights and development has earned him widespread recognition and respect. He has received numerous awards and accolades for his work, including the prestigious recently received Russian Foreign Ministry’s medal for co-operation from Russia’s Sergey Lavrov, who was attending the meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Relations in Cape Town.

As the world continues to navigate the complexities of globalization and social change amidst the West's complicity in the slaughter of innocent Ukrainians at the altar of NATO expansion and Palestinians because of Israel’s dream of a Greater Israel, Dr. Iqbal Survé's commitment to human rights and development remains an inspiration to us all. His tireless efforts to promote inclusive growth, social justice, and human rights have made a tangible impact on the lives of countless individuals and communities not only in South Africa but around the world. In the BRICS era, where emerging economies of the Global South are playing an increasingly important role in shaping global governance and development, Dr. Survé's leadership and vision are more relevant than ever given a multi-polar world. As we look into the future, it is clear that Dr. Survé's work will continue to inspire and empower individuals and organisations to strive for a more just, equitable,humane and peaceful world in our lifetime a reminder of the slogan he used to shout at UDF rallies , Freedom in our Lifetime or at the ANC rallies , Freedom or Death, Victory is Certain. *Sihlahla is an independent writer, political commentator and social justice activist.