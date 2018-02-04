That was when, according to his son, now newly installed Chief Kwena Mangope, had asked he be buried in a simple wooden coffin instead of the usual revered casket, which has become the standard issue for high profile politicians and celebrities. Here I am in particular talking about black South Africans.

It has always amazed and saddened me that African families who wallow through poverty and financial struggles throughout, suddenly come alive when a funeral happens.

Overnight, somehow, they become cash flushed and are not shy to spend and show off to their neighbours. This is mostly courtesy of something called a funeral policy or cover.

On receipt of the proceeds, the family will rush to the funeral parlour where no expense is spared in choosing the best casket money can afford. This comes accompanied by numerous trinkets, which are part of the funeral package. These include the hearse, mourners' vehicles, marquee at the graveside, cloth-covered chairs, mineral water and soft drinks for family and dignitaries.

Whatever change is left will be lavishly spent on a two-course meal on the day. All this is done in the name of sending off the deceased in grand style.

Those remaining behind will have to wait their turn when they also die. Meanwhile, they must just tighten their collective belts while surviving on government grants, making sure they keep up with the monthly premiums of their precious funeral policy, which is their only chance for paying for a funeral extravaganza in their own name when their time comes.

The obsession with a funeral policy has become a recent financial renaissance in South Africa. Daily we listen to economists lamenting the dearth of a savings culture among black South Africans in particular - pardon the pun. Instead of investing in savings and other instruments, the money is poured into a hole called a funeral policy. We have seen in recent years the proliferation of funeral policies run by most financial institutions in South Africa.

Funeral parlours are not left out of this lucrative industry, which is an element of vertical integration on their part. The end result here is a large portion of the South African population that do not save money to improve their lifestyle and financial security but to pay for a costly funeral.

This funeral policy revolution that is now led by our banks and other financial institutions of repute, has its origins in the much-plagiarised stokvel concept.

To the uninitiated, the concept originated as a savings vehicle in the days when most black people of the country where not bankable due to a variety of factors, which can be traced to apartheid policies. A group of friends or relatives ganged together and paid a fixed amount weekly or monthly to each member in a rotating format. If, for instance, there are 12 members in a stokvel grouping, each member will get their payday once a year. This helped with providing cash for major purchases which otherwise might have required bank financing. In those days, however, banks frowned upon financing black people who could not provide the required collateral.

In the stokvel group there was also an unwritten agreement for each member to chip in and pay some fixed amount in the event of death of one of the member or member’s family. This was the origin of the funeral policy, which has now become fully commercialised.

Now, back to my praise to the late president of Bophuthatswana who declined the lure of the casket. This is a man whose family could easily have afforded the best in the market but frugality and modesty won the day. For that he should be applauded posthumously.

My main gripe with a casket is not only its vulgarity but it not being in sync with sustainable development. The shiny bronze or gold plated behemoth is not just damn expensive but is also non-biodegradable. Now, to aspirant ecologists like this columnist that is criminal. In these days of extreme water shortages, we cannot continue burying some things in the ground that can adversely pollute our underground water sources. For that alone, caskets need to be outlawed and I am looking forward for such government gazetted instructions. That is if our government is serious about the preservation of our under-ground water springs as much as they are about global warming.

The obsession with caskets is, strangely enough, not even African tradition. At most it is a recent black township funeral sub-culture, fuelled by conspicuous consumption where bling has become the norm. It is accompanied by outlandish and expensive fashionable outfits worn by mourning male and female, eyes covered with designer sunglasses, who spill out of their shiny late model vehicles.

Most have come to socialise than mourn and can be witnessed standing quite far away from the graveside, lounging comfortably under the trees at the cemetery, whispering about where the so-called “After Tears” party is going to be, earlobes glued to mobile phones. The cherry on top is the unveiling of yet another expensive custom-designed marble tombstone.

All this cost is indulged upon by a sector of the South African population that have the poorest of the poor in their midst. On the other hand, financially well-off races like our white counterparts, spend very little on funerals. Take the funeral of the late Joe Slovo, a staunch Marxist-Leninist and long time leader of the South African Communist Party (SACP) both in exile and back home after their unbanning by erstwhile apartheid regime.

When he died of cancer on January 6, 1995, he was minister of housing in the Mandela cabinet. His death was announced by Madiba. He was accorded a state funeral for January 15, 1995 and on the day of his funeral, a day of national mourning was declared by the president.

In contrast to the grand ceremony on the day, Slovo’s wishes were for his body to be placed in a simple pine coffin and those were fulfilled.

This, in contrast to all of the above with this sickening indulgence by modern-day Africans in cities and villages, who have elevated funerals to lavish feasting. It is becoming even more difficult to differentiate a funeral which should be a sombre affair to a wedding party.

* Maisela is a management consultant and published author.

