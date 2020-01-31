The decision is a simple call to begin to implement in earnest the long-standing policy position of the ANC as stated in the historic document titled, Through the eye of the needle.
The suggestion of emphasising the deployment of skilled, competent and experienced cadres is something new. Therefore, it will not on its own succeed in resolving the deep-seated problem of malfeasance and maladministration.
If qualifications and competence were the only things which were lacking in our system in order to build a capable state, we would not have seen the resignation of the emerging, erstwhile promising black bright stars of the democratic state’s new executives, with impeccable qualifications and experience, like former Eskom chief executives Tshediso Matona, Brian Molefe and Phakamani Radebe, among others.
Many directors-general and senior government managers leave the public service in a similar manner, particularly after elections when the new administration takes over. This proves that the problem is bigger than the lack of qualifications and the incompetence of deployed cadres. The problem stems largely from the accountability mechanisms within the party. The leadership collectives which are supposed to ensure accountability and good governance are mostly the ones who seem to be complicit in letting the rot set in.