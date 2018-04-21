To Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng: Your Excellency, I write this open letter to you to express my frustration at the manner in which the constitutional freedoms of the poor majority of this country are being violated, especially by the financial sector.

According to the Consumer Forum, more than 20 million South Africans are blacklisted by credit bureaus and therefore arbitrarily excluded from meaningful participation in the economy.

This means that these human beings are not entitled to credit of any nature and largely survive only through the black market. This is scary.

It should be mentioned that people get blacklisted for reasons ranging from being unable to pay debts in a consistent manner, to massive job losses through arbitrary retrenchments, massive casualisation of work, unsustainable temporary work, indecent salaries given and grossly unfair dismissals.

As a result, millions of working-class people are arbitrarily removed from meaningful participation in the mainstream economy.

These people need the protection of the Constitutional Court as the custodian of the constitution and the rights enshrined therein. Millions of the people in this country have become scavengers for food in the dumping areas across the country. This is dehumanisation of the poor.

It is both immoral and criminal.

Children are direct casualties of this socio-economic catastrophe.

This is an indictment on the country’s democratic dispensation.

I humbly put it to you, Chief Justice, that all these sufferings are a violation of people’s fundamental rights.

Mention should be made of the fact that our constitutional political dispensation has pardoned the worst apartheid criminals.

Our new dispensation has also pardoned business personalities who bankrolled and oiled the Gestapo-styled apartheid Nationalist Party rule, despite the clarion call by the international community to boycott the regime.

This is a humble clarion call to you as a defender of the defenceless. Our people deserve better.

The constitution calls upon all of us South Africans to contribute in the economic development of this country and all its people.

As a chief custodian of the constitution, Chief Justice, you are requested to intervene and help the helpless.

Sincerely,

Benzi Ka-Soko

Bethal

* The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.