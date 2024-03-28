Saluting the Triumph of Nceba Nonkwelo as a Successful Self-Made Black Entrepreneur

By Masibongwe Sihlahla Nceba Nonkwelo's achievements as a triumphant black entrepreneur go beyond his family ties, surpassing the notion of solely being Deputy President Paul Mashatile's son-in-law.

His journey is a testament to his unwavering determination, resilience, and business savvy. Nceba Nonkwelo's triumph as an entrepreneur is a result of his personal endeavours, perseverance, and unwavering dedication to escape the poverty imposed upon his family by apartheid. His journey exemplifies the qualities of a self-made man who has paved his way to success through hard work and strategic decision-making and networking with the right individuals. When Nonkwelo Investments applied for a loan from GPF for property development, another entity Nonkwelo Strategic Investments a scope change was requested in terms of the project from community housing to student housing, which is a critical priority.

So many trouble makers without requesting reasons for this change ran to the media and cried wolf. Subsequent investigations revealed valid operational reasons why this was the case. Far too often do we find mainstream media looking at only 10% of the information and then deliberately making outrageous false claims of corruption whenever it concerns black companies. Where were News24 writers when over three million blacks were forced out of so-called blackspots and dropped in homelands, places where there were no schools, medical services, shops etc.?

Through Bahumi Property Group, Nonkwelo has through strategic decision-making added to his wealth and his expertise in business. His wife too is a highly skilled entrepreneur and holds a Master's Degree in Entrepreneurship and New Venture Creation from Wits Business School, where she achieved a distinction for her thesis which was acknowledged as one of the best in terms of academic excellence in the world. Totally independent and separated from his familial connections to Paul Mashatile, Nceba Nonkwelo has achieved remarkable milestones in the business world, where he established himself as a prosperous young entrepreneur with a distinctive track record of accomplishments eliciting even praise from white businessman. His ventures and contributions to the business landscape showcase his entrepreneurial prowess and business acumen and the support of his wife with a whole skillset of her own adding value to his businesses.

During the war years when the Ossewabrandwag - a terrorist organisation fighting against the state - was founded by Dr Hans van Rensburg it was the military wing the Stormjaers, based on a similar Nazi unit by Hitler who did a lot of sabotage, even at one stage wanting to blow up a passenger rail with thousands of women and children onboard. Today the Stormjaers and their terrorism of killing still exist. Today their weapons are character assassination and undermining black businesses from behind their keyboards. The triumph of Nceba Nonkwelo as a black entrepreneur is rooted in his resilience and unwavering determination in the face of challenges which was characteristic of so many Afrikaner businessmen, but because Afrikaners lost political dominion in this country, instead of praising Nceba Nonkwelo, out of the lingering hatred they have inherited from their Apartheid past, they want to malign any black businessman who shows any promise of success as if business success is the sole domain of whites. His journey serves as an inspiration, demonstrating the potential for individuals to achieve success through perseverance and unwavering commitment to their entrepreneurial dreams, but if he did not have the support of his family surely he would have been ruined by these immoral keyboard warriors sitting in their offices at News24 like gods determining who dies and who lives.

Shame on them. They should hang their heads in shame for still clinging to the glorious past of the racist National Party who achieved Afrikaner economic empowerment at the cost of the misery of blacks, mercilessly exploiting blacks so that even today, after three decades of freedom, blacks are still mostly immiserated thanks to the forefathers of News24 who oppressed under the guise that they were the chosen people of God. * Masibongwe Sihlahla is Founder and Chairman of the Concerned Young People’s Forum of South Africa and Youth Rising Campaign National Co-ordinator.