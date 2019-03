Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

The Eskom IPP debate is a very interesting one in that it forces South Africans to choose sides. There won’t be and there shouldn’t be any fence-sitters when it comes to the question of whether Eskom should be unbundled or not. On the one hand, we have to move with the rest of the world and shift to renewable clean energy. On the other hand, our country cannot afford to shed jobs, especially now that we are facing negative economic growth and a population explosion of unemployed youth.

The unions are not pleased with recent pronouncements that Eskom will be broken up into three entities and that IPPs are being favoured over fossil fuels such as coal.

There are fears, rightfully so, that thousands of jobs in the coal mines will be lost if Eskom goes the IPP route.

An expert asked a pertinent question on television the other day. He asked why these entities are calling themselves independent power producers when they still rely on Eskom for funding.

A good question that can’t be ignored, including the assertion from some former Eskom executives that IPPs are not the cheapest means of energy supply and that in fact they could be one of the reasons Eskom is in the red. Underline “one” of the reasons.

The fact that the former executives were implicated in corruption at the utility doesn’t mean what they say should be rubbished, but rather it should be investigated or refuted publicly with facts.

There is also the issue of formerly black townships that owe Eskom billions of rand, as our story on Page 4 shows. Eskom says it has in the past written off a massive debt, but it keeps accumulating because of non-payment. And it seems there is no resolution in sight.

What happens then to these township folk who were promised free everything, including electricity, at the dawn of democracy? When Eskom turns to IPPs, will these people be abandoned and expected to buy directly from the independent producers?

And if they can’t afford to pay for electricity, what will happen then?

* Zingisa Mkhuma is the editor of The Sunday Independent