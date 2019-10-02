What the American writer, humourist, taught us was that beliefs that are deeply rooted and firmly entrenched are difficult to change without the ability to think critically, and also that when confronted by an opinion, backed-up by facts, which contradicts our own, we have a tendency to double down and retreat even more strongly into our entrenched beliefs.
The rationale of the upcoming National Health Insurance (NHI) is a no-brainer. Having medical coverage makes people healthier and enables them to get the care they need when they get sick or injured.
However, when the conversation on the NH bill remains vague and short on implementation, this produces anxiety, worries and sometimes hostile, combative and responses.
Statistics published by the Institute of Race Relations have painted a bleak picture. Out of South Africa’s population of over 57 million people, only 17.4% are covered by a South African medical scheme. This means that only 9.5 million South Africans have access to private medical care while more than 44 million don’t.