Those directly and indirectly responsible for the Enyobeni Tragedy must be prosecuted

Lesego Sechaba Mogotsi Johannesburg - As I was watching the presumably and choreographed mass funeral service of the Enyobeni tavern victims on the national television, there were times when it became very difficult for me to hold back my tears, despite the fact that I do not have any biological relationship with any of the 21 children who lost their lives, except that they were black, young and fellow compatriots.

It is a tragedy that many of us stubbornly believe could have been easily avoided if black communities were all united in their action to fight against drugs, alcohol, cigarette, hubbly bubbly and hookah addiction in our communities. Helpless as I was alone in the house, with no one to console, comfort or at least help to wipe-off my tears, it was only the message by Bishop Andile Mbete that somehow touched my heart and comforted me; and I agreed with his practical analogy that “when parents take a decision to have children, they must know that they are allowing their hearts to be ‘carried’ in the streets by their children”. For the parents of those children who died in this unnecessary and illogical tragic incident at such a tender age, many of us know that no amount of prayers, messages of support, condolences and other goodwill gestures will ever replace and/or bring back their children.

However, my biggest gripe about this tragedy is that many of our fellow country men and women are generally a reactive bunch, let alone some of our uncaring elected public representatives (Councilors, Members of the Provincial Legislatures and Members of Parliament) and politicians across the board. As it has been widely reported in the news since this tragic incident happened, which some among us refer to as a massacre, this particular tavern was apparently reported to the police several times with no action taken. The municipality, liquor board and the Eastern Cape Provincial Government were all caught napping and allowed this to happen under their watch. Who needs a liquor board that is not willing to take any responsibility for all the liquor licenses issued? I think it must be disbanded.

If the liquor board is only obsessed with issuing out of as many as possible shebeen and tavern licenses in every little corner within the black communities, then they are equally complicit in creating more drunkards and addicts in our communities. The standards and/or criteria used by the liquor board when issuing out shebeen and tavern licenses must also be reviewed, and honestly, what is the point of issuing out a liquor license to a shebeen and tavern if you have no capacity to regularly monitor and enforce legal and regulatory compliance in all respects. I think we are expecting too much from some of these shebeen and tavern owners if we think that they will report themselves for breaking the law by selling alcohol to kids in this uncaring society we have created, that has no semblance of instilling a culture of responsibility, community development and patriotism among the youth – profits are always placed before the people’s lives.

The municipality and SAPS are equally complicit in this instance, and we need to find out why, when this particular tavern was reported to them, no action was taken until 21 children tragically lost their lives. Does the liquor board even conduct any due diligence before issuing these liquor licenses to all the shebeens and taverns in black communities? Do they do any meaningful impact assessment on communities where these shebeens and taverns are operating; and what is the role of the shebeen and tavern owners in this instance or is profit the only motive? President Ramaphosa, in his address, mentioned that there were over 2000 shebeen and taverns operating in the area; of course some of them would be operating illegally. It is clear that many of us from the black communities do not respect ourselves, we do not value our own lives and do not mind raising our children in streets dominated by shebeens and taverns.