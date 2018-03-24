Because our constitution allowed for such a powerful system, a president like Jacob Zuma was able to virtually hijack key institutions by hand-picking his loyal cadres and friends to run them, says the writer. File picture: Matt Dunham/AP

I followed with interest a debate this week which posed a rather penetrating question: did the Nelson Mandela government set South Africa up for failure? It made for compelling TV viewing as a panel of political commentators dissected the much-vaunted Mandela Miracle of 1994.

Among the critical issues raised were: did the Mandela government make too many concessions to the apartheid rulers? Was the emphasis on reconciliation achieved at the expense of real justice? How much did the settlement help in transforming a country still burdened by social inequality?

These questions are fair and legitimate. However, central to this issue is the country’s constitution.

The document has come in for some criticism of late. As an example, one aspect of our constitution that's certainly worth re-examining is the inordinate amount of power that is vested in the country's president.

Because our constitution allowed for such a powerful system, a president like Jacob Zuma was able to virtually hijack key institutions by hand-picking his loyal cadres and friends to run them. In this way, he was in a position to wield almost unlimited power. Remember that his powers of appointment covered an exhaustive range of key positions including cabinet ministers, chief justice and judge, as well as heads of the Defence Force, Police, Intelligence Service, Reserve Bank and Revenue Service.

Oh, how can I forget the most controversial of all - the National Director of Public Prosecutions, a position held, quite precariously these days, by Shaun Abrahams?

I recall that this apparent shortcoming in our constitution was highlighted by the former Deputy Chief Justice, Dikgang Moseneke. His recollection was that when disputes arose over the apportioning of power during the constitutional talks in the 1990s, the negotiators were focused on the incumbent, Mandela, and were perfectly happy to vest those powers in his hands.

As someone who was seen to be fair, just and incorruptible, he could be trusted to do what was right for the country. But those powers got handed down to his successors. And look what a mess that got us.

The moral of the story: when drafting a constitution, don’t use your best president as your benchmark. Choose your worst to cover the country against all possible eventualities.

