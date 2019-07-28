Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu with Audrey Mamoepa, wife of the late highly regarded government spokesperson Ronnie Mamoepa, at the unveiling of a plaque at the GCIS media centre which has been named after him. PHOTO: GCIS

One of the most memorable things the government has done was to honour one of the few great and selfless communicators, Ronnie Mamoepa by naming the Government Communication and Information Service (GCIS) media room after him. A GCIS invitation forwarded by Morapedi Terrance Manase from the Presidency reads: “Naming the GCIS Press Room after the late Mr Ronnie Mamoepa serves as a symbol of remembrance and honour to his hard work and dedication as a civil servant and veteran government communicator.”

While busy with other engagements at the Rhodes University’s School of Journalism I was attracted to the words of Edward Murrow, American broadcast journalist and war correspondent who gained prominence during World War II.

He opined: “The speed of communications is wondrous to behold.

“It is also true that speed can multiply the distribution of information that we know to be untrue.”

These words, jogged my mind while facilitating a week-long media and communication course for government communicators, especially during the module on ethics for government communicators.

The module offers government communicators an opportunity to look in the mirror, critique their role without journalists pointing a finger at them because it becomes a tug of war.

There are a handful of errant government communicators, especially spokespersons of elected political principals such as the ministers, premiers, members of the provincial executives and mayors who often veer off the road and fail to adhere to the public service regulations.

It is no secret that the relationship between government communicators and the media is complex, however, both need each other to fulfill their respective mandates.

Government is crying out loud for activists communicators who understand and appreciate that government communication is both political and strategic.

Some of the traits of great communicators are humility, affability and approachability, as opposed to being arrogant, aloof and egocentric.

Celebrating a decade at Rhodes University’s Sol Plaatje Media Leadership Institute creating a credible and competent cadre of government communicators and contributing to the country’s skills development is humbling and I wish that government communicators can live the values and principles lived by this legendary government spokesperson and activist communicator, the late Mamoepa.

* Sepotokele is a journalist, communication strategist and media trainer. He writes in his personal capacity.