If a man will let a foreigner build him a home - mainly with foreign expertise, labour and materials - then maybe his server deserves to be hacked.

The rumours, which the African Union (AU) and China vehemently deny, are contained in a piece by Le Monde Afrique, “In Addis Ababa, the headquarters of the AU being spied by Beijing”.

Let us wait for the final investigation report, but in the meantime, the report claims that in its headquarters the AU has elevators that “still speak Mandarin and the trunks of the plastic palm trees are branded China Development Bank”.

I have been to Addis Ababa, but not to the headquarters of the AU, so I cannot vouch for the Mandarin-speaking elevators.

But we Africans love our wares exotic. We equate prestige with French cognac or Persian rugs. How about those “we-have-arrived” German sedans or Italian shoes!

But this is no shallow flaunting of fashion or lounge adornments; it is a matter of continental security.

Apparently, a diligent scientist at the AU’s computer unit investigated a curious saturation of the organisation’s servers during what should be an off-peak period, midnight to 2am.

The scientist’s curiosity was rewarded when it turned out that “the internal data of the AU were massively diverted”. Internal data of the AU diverted where? To “mysterious servers hosted somewhere in Shanghai, the Chinese megacity”.

Le Monde quotes a persistent concern of an anonymous senior AU source that “although we have taken steps to strengthen our cybersecurity (a concept that is not yet in the heads of civil servants and heads of state) we remain very exposed”.

If cybercrime is the second most reported crime in the world, according to PwC, and is expected to cost the world $6 trillion (about R73 trillion) annually by 2021 (2017 Cybercrime Report, Herjavec Group) how is it still not a priority in the minds of the AU? When the Chinese donated the entire building to house the AU headquarters no one higher up in the continental body thought of how to protect its most critical asset: information.

So they let the Chinese build even the IT infrastructure.

Why, when compromised IT security protocols are collapsing dodgy business dealings the world over, did the AU not at least thank China for its $200-million worth of donations to build its headquarters but take charge of its IT installations and cybersecurity?

Not everybody out there is as generous as we Africans are that they will merrily buy us free lunch. This scare - true or unfounded - should wake us up and let the AU speed up its self-financing project.

So far, less than half of the AU member states have taken steps to implement the plan.

Our “blesser”, the government of China, like the US and others in the Cold War era, builds our infrastructure to cement its grip on our natural resources: minerals, oil and land.

To feed its billion-plus population and satisfy its resource appetite, China mastered the art of manipulating Africans’ weakest spot: infrastructure backlog.

If, as the 2018 African Economic Outlook of the African Development Bank estimates, Africa needs $130billion to $180 billion to close the deficit in her roads, rail network, airports, harbours, affordable housing, etc, we remain susceptible to anti-African deals unless we learn to structure such with heightened vigilance.

Unable, or rather unwilling, to raise the budget for it headquarters, resource-hungry China leapt to the rescue. Why? It makes business sense.

Trade between Africa and the region grew tenfold between 2000 and 2008. To date it is not relenting. Figures from the Africa Research Institute show that China imports natural resources from us only to sell us gadgets made with them.

Newly installed AU chair President Paul Kagame acted all tough. He said that there was nothing that happens at the AU that the world should not know. Really? Kagame knows better than that.

At least he conceded that the bigger problem was that the AU should have built its own headquarters, not have it donated. Bull’s eye! Freebies make wimps of Africans.

* Kgomoeswana is the author of Africa is Open for Business; media commentator and public speaker on African business affairs.

Twitter Handle: @VictorAfrica

