Zuma’s Gambit: ANC internal divisions propel MKP to electoral success

IN THE aftermath of the 2024 South African general election, one cannot ignore the seismic political shift that has reverberated across the nation. South Africa’s 2024 elections unfolded against the backdrop of what can be termed “Zuma’s Gambit”, a nuanced political landscape shaped by the transformative leadership of former president Jacob Zuma. The ruling ANC this week announced a government of national unity as it recoils from the bloody nose it suffered at the polls. The election results show that the electorate’s voice reflected not just a call for change, but also a recognition of the complexities and achievements of the era of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s predecessor.

The emergence of the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP), led by former president Jacob Zuma as a formidable contender not only challenged the ANC’s dominance, but also laid bare the deep-seated fissures within South Africa’s political landscape. This electoral upheaval underscores a critical juncture in the country’s post-apartheid journey, prompting a sobering reflection on the state of the ANC and the evolving dynamics of South African democracy. At the heart of the MKP’s meteoric rise lies a confluence of factors, chief among them being the ANC’s internal discord. Over the past decade, the ANC has grappled with factionalism and leadership crises which have eroded its unity and sowed seeds of disenchantment among its rank-and-file members.

The failure of the ANC leadership to address the pressing needs of its supporters, coupled with allegations of corruption and a perceived disconnect from the grassroots, has created a fertile breeding ground for alternative political movements like the MK Party. Central to the MKP’s appeal is its ability to tap into the ANC’s traditional support base, particularly in provinces like KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and Mpumalanga. The disillusionment of ANC loyalists, exacerbated by the party’s inability to deliver on its promises and the personal grievances of figures like Zuma, has propelled a significant shift in voter allegiance. Zuma’s charisma and political acumen have played a pivotal role in mobilising support for the MK Party, presenting it as a viable alternative to the status quo.

Moreover, the MKP’s success cannot be divorced from the broader socio-economic realities facing South Africa. High unemployment rates, persistent inequality, and a lack of basic services in many communities have fostered a climate of discontent and disillusionment with the ruling party. The MK Party, adept at exploiting these grievances, has positioned itself as a voice of the marginalised and a champion of change. The electoral triumph of the MK Party has not only dealt a blow to the ANC’s hegemony but also heralded a new era of coalition politics in South Africa. The ANC’s internal divisions and the rise of alternative parties have forced a reconfiguration of power dynamics, necessitating alliances and compromises to govern effectively.

This shift towards coalition politics reflects the evolving nature of democracy in South Africa, where pluralism and diversity of voices are increasingly shaping the political landscape. However, amid the euphoria of electoral victory, the MK Party faces formidable challenges on its path forward. The task of governing effectively, particularly in the face of entrenched socio-economic problems, requires more than just political rhetoric and promises. The MK Party must demonstrate its capacity to deliver tangible improvements in the lives of ordinary South Africans, lest it succumb to the same pitfalls that have befallen its predecessors.

Furthermore, the ANC, despite its electoral setback, remains a potent force in South African politics. Its deep-rooted institutional structures and historical legacy ensure that it will continue to play a significant role in shaping the country’s future. The ANC must embark on a process of introspection and renewal, addressing the root causes of its internal divisions and reconnecting with its core values and principles. The rise of the MK Party in the 2024 South African general election serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of democracy and the imperatives of political renewal. It underscores the imperative for the ANC to confront its internal demons and reaffirm its commitment to the ideals of democracy, social justice, and equality.