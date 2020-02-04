Aviation CEO fills void in the market









Thokozani Miya, co-founder and CEO of NEO Aviation, at Lanseria International Airport, north of Johannesburg. Simphiwe Mbokazi African News Agency (ANA). Thokozani Miya, the entrepreneurial co-founder and CEO of Neo Aviation (NEO), took a big calculated risk in 2008, a risk that is now paying dividends. He established a first-of-its-kind business in South Africa: a premium air-taxi travel service for on-the-go private travellers throughout the 15-nation Southern African Development Community (SADC). “I am the only one in South Africa, as far as I know,” says Miya, who is in charge of the executive leadership and management of the operation. He does have a business partner, Piet van Blerk, but he is a minority shareholder with negligible involvement in the day-to-day management of the company’s operations. Clearly not a token or a fronter, Miya has gone to great lengths to realise his lifelong ambition to be a participant in the aerospace industry.

NEO started with one aircraft, which was leased, but now operates eight aircraft from its base at Lanseria International Airport in Johannesburg.

The Cirrus-manufactured aircraft fleet operated by NEO comprises eight three-seater and six-seater small aircraft.

Miya says the air-taxi service is profitable, “otherwise we would not be in the business”.

“You can be in several cities in one day - fast travel service,” Miya says.

Through various agreements and relationships, NEO operates at about 150 airports on the continent.

Close to Miya’s heart is the question, “How can we attract more black people to the capital-intensive aviation industry?”

He therefore is set on the establishment this year of a foundation to enable more black youth to participate in the aviation industry.

“For me, one of the things is to establish a foundation, to help train previously disadvantaged kids to get into aviation.”

It’s been a long journey for the 45-year-old Miya, who hails from rural Elandskop, KwaZulu-Natal. As a teenager he nearly died due to a case of mistaken identity during the dark days of internecine political violence in the early 1990s.

He was moved to Emndeni, Soweto, when he was 15 years old, where he developed a passion for the aviation industry. He wished to be a commercial pilot, but he knew this was too expensive for his family. Commercial pilot courses typically cost between R250000 and R1million, he says.

Between 1998 and 2008, a time during which Miya worked for several companies, including German mobile telecoms giant Nokia Siemens Networks, his entrepreneurial flame remained bright.

“I owned a Sausage Saloon franchise, started a corporate clothing company and it was very exciting for me,” says Miya.

He then began to travel extensively throughout the world on work assignments between 2008 and 2014.

“While I am also travelling, to the UAE, Malaysia, I am thinking, I need to start something. The constant flying brought the business aspect to it.

“I put together a business plan, tried to get funding locally, but I didn’t. I went to a couple of funders, who said, ‘Aviation, no.’” He persevered: “I was, like, I am not going to let go of this.”

He identified an American small-aircraft manufacturer, Cirrus Aircraft, and travelled in 2012 to their headquarters in Duluth, Minnesota, to pitch the idea of a business partnership to the executives of the aircraft maker.

“They said, ‘We have a partner in SA that you could partner with, he is our seller and our maintenance person.’ While I am there, they call this guy (Piet van Blerk). Telephonically, the deal is done.”

Miya and Van Blerk then negotiated and signed a shareholders’ agreement which made Miya the majority shareholder and CEO.

NEO, in 2012, approached the Department of Transport for an air service licence, which they eventually secured in 2017.

“There were some hiccups along the way,” he says.

An operating certificate issued by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), which is essential accreditation before any entity may operate an air travel service, followed.

“You could never operate an airline without this (operating certificate), which you have to renew every year. There are a lot of requirements, operations to safety and technical aspects.”

NEO’s air-taxi service fleet now flies regularly in Botswana, Namibia and Mozambique.

“There is a demand. People are travelling in groups. We want to tap into the tourism network.”

Miya’s intention is to therefore “position NEO as a feeder airline” to bigger commercial airlines

“Big airlines feed people into the country, I feed them into smaller airports closer to their destinations.”

