Dreamy wedding gowns, a cake, tiffany chairs, flowers and classic music piping in the background is bound to get any lady yearning to walk down the isle and say “I do”. Only the romantic setting at Sandton’s Veil Bridal Couture didn’t belong to a specific bride, but was a set for the launch of BET’s new bridal reality show, 2 Families and a Wedding Dress. The show premiered on Wednesday, July 24.

Organisers of the wedding themed event decided to play along, keeping guests waiting for the fashionably late TV show’s host, Thembisa Mdoda, who made a grand entrance dressed as a bride. Mdoda having made a name for herself as Mzanis Magic’s Our Perfect Wedding’s much loved presenter, was dressed in a whimsical black and white off the shoulder ball gown that perfectly complemented the day’s theme.

In the new show, Mdoda assists 13 brides-to-be, to each choose their dream wedding dress from the same bridal boutique.

The launch event’s host Nomalanga Shozi also looked fabulous in an all black ensemble and her signature Afro-wig. She did a sterling job as a diligent master of ceremonies, managing to make the longish wait before the start of the proceedings fun and light-hearted.

Thembisa Mdoda at the launch two families and a wedding dress Sandton Johannesburg Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA)

The dazzling arrival of TV presenter and The Queen’s actor, Moshe Ndiki dressed in a three-piece suit, was a cheerful surprise and earned him a resounding applause from the audience. Ndiki is the 13-part show’s effervescent narrator. After their speeches, Ndiki and Mdoda cut the cake as a couple would on their wedding day, and ushered guests to the reception area where tasty morsels were served and champagne was the order of the day, toasting to the show that is sure to warm the hearts of viewers.

If the romantic mood of the launch is anything to judge what the show may feature, 2 Families and a Wedding Dress will be spreading the love perfectly on Wednesday evenings. @AmandaMaliba

The Sunday Independent