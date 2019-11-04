Bid to cut medical negligence









Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku announced the appointment of 11 hospital chief executive officers on Thursday. Bhekikhaya Mabaso African News Agency (ANA) The newly appointed chief executive of Sebokeng Hospital, Makibi Affectionate Madolo, 57, has vowed to reduce the high number of patients who die due to medical negligence by sending the hospitals’ specialists to work with local clinics to combat complications which could be avoided before patients reach the hospital. Madolo is one of the 11 newly appointed chief executives announced by Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku in Johannesburg last Thursday. She said she was excited about her appointment after acting in this position for more than a year. Making the announcement, Masuku reiterated his budget vote that in order to improve governance and achieve better clinical outcomes in Gauteng health, there was a need for the right skills in the right quantities. He said they had set aside R778million to fill 1974 posts during the current financial year. He said the group of hospital chief executives consists of young talent as well as experienced managers with vast experience in the health sector. “The new team is comprised of a mixture of young and experienced managers with vast experience in the health sector. We want to introduce new people in the system of leadership and governance of our facilities because we realised that there was a recycling that was happening and also to introduce young leaders who have shown capability,” said Masuku. “This is to strengthen leadership and governance in facilities and improving the patient experience of care,” he added.

Last month, Masuku revealed that Sebokeng Hospital was among the Gauteng public hospitals with a high number of patient deaths last year. He said 3 832 patients died as a result of 10741 serious adverse events (SAEs), largely arising from avoidable medical negligence. Sebokeng Hospital had 511 SAE-related deaths.

Madolo said the high number of deaths was concerning, especially when some of them could have been avoided, and that no patients should by dying in hospital from “adverse perspectives”.

“What we are saying is, we operate within a system and the system actually influences your outcomes. Let’s first sort out the system,” she said.

“So if one segment of that chain is not working well, then you find that you get manifestations in higher levels of care remember, what is not happening in the clinics will manifest in the hospital. The best thing is to catch them early, right there at the district level,” said Madolo.

Madolo said her immediate strategy to reduce medical negligence was to appoint specialists who would also work with local clinics and community health centres. She said this approach was bearing positive results and that last month there were no SAE-related deaths reported at the hospital’s maternity section, which previously had a high number of deaths as a result of adverse events.

“We have appointed HODs for all disciplines except for radiology and accidents and emergency units. We are on the lookout for senior specialists, because when its only juniors working without supervision, you end up with adverse events.

“For example, in maternity where most of adverse events occur, we have added specialists. A typical example: last month we didn’t have any maternal deaths because we had already appointed an additional specialist in the maternity section.

“Now he (specialist) is not only working within Sebokeng Hospital, but also visits all the clinics around the area so that we can identify problems there before they escalate,” said Madolo, whose academic qualifications include a Bachelor of Administration (public management), a National Diploma in Nuclear Medicine (radiography) and a National Diploma in Radiography (diagnostic).

Other newly appointed chief executives in district hospitals include Avhapfani Musie, 48, who will lead Odi Hospital, Thizwilondi Ananias Magadze, 42, at Cullinan Care and Rehab Centre, Phumzile Edisia Nkumane, 44, at Bronkhorstspruit Hospital and Sonwabo Lindani, 41, who will be heading up Carletonville Hospital.

Taking charge of regional hospitals are Dr Jatin Champaklal Ganda, 46, Edenvale Hospital, Dr Ashley Mthunzi, 41, Pholosong Hospital, Dr Zachariah Sipho Mathaba, 52, Far East Rand Hospital, Dr Naing Soe, 56, Mamelodi Hospital and Zenzo Kwezi Oscar Ndabula, 50, Tambo Memorial Hospital, while Mokete Abram Motaung, 48, will be in charge of Weskoppies Specialised Hospital.

The Sunday Independent