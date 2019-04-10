When asked what he thought influenced his mother’s music, the late pop queen Brenda Fassie’s only child Bongani Fassie said “life itself - her experiences, what she saw and the desire to move out of the ghetto where a lot more others felt hopeless”. Perhaps a précis on the biopic to be made on the life of the irrepressible, even posthumously, Brenda Fassie, the remarkable Cape Town-born singer who wowed the music scene in South Africa in the 1980s with releases such as Weekend Special (1983), Memeza (1997) and Thola Amadlozi (2000).

Bongani, 33, recently won a lengthy court battle against Brenda’s former manager and producer Sello “Chicco” Twala, for the rights to produce the biopic of his mother’s life.

“The real work starts now,” he said.

Twala approached the courts to permanently stop the making of the big screen biopic on Brenda.

Last week, in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, judgment was handed down which granted the rights to the biopic to Bongani.

“I mean, would the audience have preferred being told MaBrrrr’s (as she was fondly known) story by somebody who didn’t know intimate details about her whatsoever or would you rather like to get the perspective from people who were close to her in business and in her personal life?” Bongani asked.

Bongani feels one biopic won’t do justice to the entirety of his mother’s story. He is exploring other ways of telling the MaBrrrr story.

Looking at how broad her mother's life was, Bongani feels that one biopic won't do justice to the entirety of her story. With this in mind, he is also looking at other avenues of telling the Ma Brrrr story.

“I am excited that I get to bring that voice to the people. A story of a no-nonsense mother, a human being with flaws, full of perseverance and endurance. I can only imagine what this story will do for those who are yet to watch it,” Bongani said.