After touring the world, Act of Defiance - the film about the life of anti-apartheid lawyer and activist Bram Fischer - has screened locally. Fischer played a critical role in the Rivonia Trial in which former ANC president Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu and Govan Mbeki and others faced the death penalty after being accused of committing treason.

The screening at Killarney Mall, last Friday, was attended by cast members, representatives of the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation and its Dutch director, Jean Van De Velde.

Van De Velde said: “After reading the book The State VS Nelson Mandela, I listened to all the stories from a lot of people including the daughters of Bram Fischer, Ruth and Ilse, and after taking everything in, the movie was made. It was a long journey of five years.”

He said the movie is about people who risked their lives to make a better world for all people and that made it an important story to tell. It is also about Fischer’s family, including his wife Molly, who had to endure discrimination and ostracisation from their community for the role that Bram played in the liberation Struggle.

A scene from An Act of Defiance, a biopic drama covering a troubling time in South Africa’s history.



“These are people who risked their lives and family’s lives for a future time and that amazes me so much. Bram Fischer’s story is another of those stories that need to be told because of the amazing role he played in the trial and in the Struggle,” he said.

Antoinette Louw, who plays Molly Fischer, said portraying the character became real for her as she fell in love with the characters and how Molly’s influence on Bram to take the Rivonia court case translated into the small successes in the liberation Struggle.

“They’ve always had a bigger vision for this country. They absolutely loved this country and also equally loved their own culture and own language. Being turned on by their own community while also fighting for what they believed in was tough for them. They were living in their own type of jail, like a psychological jail,” she said.

“Human beings like to put people in boxes, and that is so dangerous because it makes people generalise others and that creates division. The old regime played on that. This story turns everything on its tail.”

The film also stars Peter Paul Muller (Alles is Liefde, Gooische Vrowen) as Bram Fischer, Sello Motloung, Antoinette Louw (Die Laaste Tango, Swartwater), Izel Bezuidenhout (Dis Ek, Anna, Agent 2000: Die Laksman), Morne Visser (Dis Ek, Anna, The Forgiven).