THE European Union (EU) funded Africa IP SME Help Desk, and the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) hosted a seminar called ‘The practical intellectual property support programme for SMMEs’ at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) International Convention Centre in Pretoria, South Africa. The seminar, which was supported by the EU Delegation to the Republic of South Africa and the EU Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Southern Africa, was for small, medium, and micro-sized enterprises (SMMEs) and was aimed at to maximising SMMEs' competitive advantage in the green economy through intellectual property (IP).

It provided both South Africa and EU -based SMMEs with practical IP knowledge on support services, commercialisation strategies, compliance and navigating the green economy. During the seminar, attendees had the chance to engage with foremost experts and practitioners to discuss a variety of topics that are essential to their successful transition to the green economy, such as: ‘IP and entrepreneurship’, ‘commercialising IP: lessons from green tech’, and ‘launch of the upcycling project for counterfeit goods’. Participants were also introduced to the Africa IP Help Desk, which is a free IP assistance services part of the AfrIPI project designed to support EU SMEs in protecting and enforcing their IP rights in Africa.

At the end of the day, a roundtable was held, which concluded with a discussion to support the coordination of government offerings in the SMME space. The seminar featured opening remarks from Sandra Kramer, European Union Ambassador to South Africa, and Advocate Rory Voller, Commissioner, Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC). Voller said the CIPC was pleased to partner in hosting the seminar, which provided a platform to exchange ideas and experience in stimulating innovation in IP commercialisation and protection.

“The IP system is one of the cornerstones of economic activity and growth. It is increasingly becoming an important tool for sustainable development in the country, and it is therefore imperative that it is protected and commercialised to accelerate economic growth and increase investment opportunities,” Voller explained. Ambassador Kramer stated that IP rights play an essential role in promoting and protecting investment in the digital and green economy. “That is why the European Commission works to harmonise and enhance laws relating to intellectual property rights in the EU and to ensure that a level playing field is available at global level. Through our Strategic Partnership with South Africa, we intend to cooperate further in this area to better support SMEs in the area of Intellectual Property,” said Ambassador Kramer.