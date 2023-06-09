Tshamani Guest House offers luxurious stay

PROVIDING both local and international tourists with a taste of local cuisine and hospitality, B&Bs and guest houses contribute greatly to the local economy.In turn, this creates much-needed revenue and jobs for local communities. One of the people who is contributing to the development of the local economy is Lucia Mabuza Mngwengwe, the owner and director of Tshamani Guest House.

When her aunt sold a vacant stand to her in Mkhuhlu township which is between Hazyview town and Kruger National, she promised her that she would never sell the stand to anyone, but she would make a successful business of it. “I did a market analysis to see what would be most suitable between sectional title units and a guest house. The guest house was more favourable due to its proximity to Kruger and Panorama Route,” Mngwengwe said. She left her full-time job in September 2018 and focused on her property development and management business. Mngwengwe said she decided to use the proceeds she received to create a business that would generate a cash flow while marketing for business opportunities.

“It was easy to diversify to this business as I am comfortable with property investment and I have the technical capacity of building the guest house which in turn reduces the cost of outsourcing. We started building the guest house in February 2019 and it was ready for occupation in June 2020,” Mngwengwe said . Mngwengwe explained that since the country was on lockdown and tourism was not operational, they rented out 10 self-catering units as residential apartments until 2021. “We officially opened the guest house in August 2021,” she said. Tshamani Guest House is 100% black-owned. “I believe black Africans can also do business on their own even if we were previously disadvantaged as most of us, start business with no inheritance or financial support,” Mngwengwe said.

Tshamani Guest House offers 10 self-catering units which consist of a full kitchen, bathroom with shower, seating area and a bedroom. Additionally they offer breakfast, transfers and activities such as river rafting, quad-biking , paintball and safari drives to Kruger. “Our guests can book accommodation and activities. We are a one-stop show if you want to have a good time in Hazyview Mpumalanga Province. We also host outside events of 100 people maximum,” Mngwengwe said. Mngwengwe said what makes Tshamani Guest House different from similar businesses is that they offer unique interior deco per room/unit at an affordable price and their guests have an option to prepare food for themselves or be served. “

“Eighty percent of our guests are South Africans and they like staying with us as they get an opportunity to know Mkhuhlu,” she said. Some of the biggest challenges she has faced include, accessing funds to fully complete the guest house, “which we will address needs from our guests and in order for us to comply with tourism grading,” she explained. “Tourism is seasonal and it is mostly busy during holidays period and there is a need to provide more than accommodation which is a reason we have collaborated with other service providers in the area who offer other services which can also attract customers for us,” she said.