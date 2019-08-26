The Katzenjammer Kids perform with Caiphus Semenya and Letta Mbulu on the John Kani stage at The Market Theatre. Picture: Supplied

In a week set to celebrate legendary musician Caiphus Semenya’s golden years, festivities culminated with a victorious concert dubbed “80 years of Caiphus Semenya” held on Saturday at the Market Theatre. The music celebration featured performances from legends like Tsepo Tshola, Condry Ziqubu, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse and was compered by acclaimed actor Sello Maake ka Ncube.

Semenya’s 80-years brought with it a 64-year-long music career that comes with a roll of achievements including Lifetime Achievement awards from SAMRO and ACT.

One of the highlights of his career was collaborating with another renowned performer, Quincy Jones on the music of the mournful 1977 TV series, Roots - that spoke to “reclaiming the African culture through its representation on world stages”, a value that Semenya stands for. Reflecting on his eventful journey of musicianship, Semenya counts his blessings because many of his compatriots didn’t live to realise their dreams. “I was raised in a home where we were taught to be proud of who we are, which bred an undying love for my people.

"When we were out there in the US, we would always find ways of coming back to countries that carried our African-ness like Botswana, Lesotho and Zambia, just to be close to who we are,” said the muso who returned to South Africa after 30 years in exile - where he had built a lucrative career - because “it just wasn’t home”.

With such an illustrious career, its hard to believe that his career in music was never planned but instead mushroomed organically.

“I fought to be here and worked hard to stay, to defy a system that wanted to make sure we end up nowhere. The day I refused to work for a certain Mrs Grover at the pass office was my day of liberation. I remember being told point blank that music is not good for me and I belonged in the garden as a garden boy. I snatched my pass before being stamped for the garden boy job and for a while lived in hiding from the police, because I believed I was not destined to be what my oppressors wanted me to be but that I deserved more,” said Semenya.

Asked if he thought he was unappreciated in his home country, Semenya said: “I don’t walk around looking for appreciation.

“In fact, myself, Miriam Makeba, Jonas Gwangwa and the likes were engrossed in delivering good meaningful music rather than chasing being famous. Fame came, but that was not the goal but a bonus.”

He said he would be satisfied with support for his music academy, The National Academy of Africa’s Performing Arts (NAAPA), which he launched last year with his wife of 53 years and fellow musician, Letta Mbulu. He said family was at the forefront of his success and life, and his marriage came with a lot of love, respect, support and appreciation.

Happy 80th Birthday to Baba Caiphus Semenya. Here’s to a great love story, a life well lived and legacy that continues to touch us all. 🌹🎉 pic.twitter.com/qjikP3BbcT — Beloved (@BridgetMasinga) August 19, 2019

He attributes his superb physical form at his age to his maternal and paternal genes, adding that there was nothing special in his health regime except “living a simple organic life with humility”.

“I am an avid reader and love to read history. I also love to keep abreast with what is happening in the world.

“I am not just satisfied with my life thinking that ‘I have made it’ but I care about my society, politics, culture, dance, film and music,” he said.

Semenya’s advice is that a person should respect others, keep a level head and make life choices that bring fulfilment in one’s life. God willing, Semenya would like to add another 10 years and pour it back into the industry by producing more hits.

