Cradle of freedom brought to life in Maropeng









Maropeng, the Cradle of Humankind in Mogale City, west of Joburg, is best known for the discovery of the fossil material that traces the story of human origin. The World Heritage Site has now taken on the task of explaining the evolution of homo sapiens one step further into recent history with an exhibition termed The Long March To Freedom. This is the story of the Struggle for liberation and includes key figures of each epoch in life-size bronze statues. It is the sum total of the work of various artists, each of whom was given the task of sculpting the hero in question. Occupying pride of place in the front row of the exhibition are the couples of the political aristocracy in South Africa - the Tambos, Mandelas and Sisulus. It is selfies galore.

Exactly at the opposite end of this first line - in the back row - stands Nommoa (Doman), leader of the first Khoikhoi-Dutch War. He lived between 1618 and 1663. Next to him is Autshumato (1625 to 1663), the first political prisoner sent to Robben Island. Then, in-between these two Robben Island figures, one finds a plethora of historical figures represented in their likeness.

A visitor can follow a certain chronological path and follow the exhibition row by row or just leap from one figure to the other at whim.

There are men on horseback - King Mgolombane, King Maqoma, and King Hintsa kaKhawuta of the house of Phalo.

There’s Chief Tshwane, dubbed The Mysterious One. He is said to have inhabited the area now known as Tshwane before the Boer Trekkers arrived.

King Moshoeshoe I, founding father of the Basotho nation of Lesotho, who lived from 1786 to 1870, looks very regal

South Africa - Johannesburg - 16 October 2019 - Heroes acre at the Cradle of Human kind in Magaliesburg West of Johannesburg. Picture: Simphiwe Mbokazi/African News Agency(ANA).

A visitor would move around to see the likeness of the revered King Shaka (1781 to 1828) and other royals of the Zulu nation, including King Dingane kaSenzangakhona (1795 to 1840), King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo (1868 to 1913) and Cetshwayo kaMpande himself.

Royalty from other South African tribes are represented, with details of their struggles against colonial occupation, like King Sekhukhune I of Bapedi and King Nyabele of the Ndebele, among many others.

Political leaders like the famed John Dube (1871 to 1946) and his peers and the subsequent ANC leaders of the time are displayed, too.

The ANC’s Walter Rubusana, Charlotte Maxeke, Reverend Zaccheus Mahabane, Dr AB Xuma, Selope Thema, Pixley ka Isaka Seme and Anton Mzwandile Lembede form part of the exhibition.

There’s Sol Plaatje on his bicycle.

If you ever wondered what the role of those like Clements Kadalie, Father Trevor Huddleston, John William Colenso and Harriette Colenso was, the exhibition is the place to visit.

Mohandas “Mahatma” Gandhi proves to be popular with learners.

There’s Ida Mntwana, Frances Baard, Helen Joseph, Ruth First, Rahima Moosa and many other women of the ANC.

Everywhere one looks, there’s a historical figure of great interest, such as Jack Hodgson, the man who made bombs for Umkhonto we Sizwe (MK) in the kitchen of his Hillbrow flat.

There’s Basil D’Oliveira, the cricket great and victim of apartheid, resplendent in his match day whites.

Those who helped from outside - Haile Selassie, emperor of Ethiopia, Olof Palme, prime minister of Sweden , Samora Machel of Mozambique, Julius Nyerere, the Mwalimu, the teacher, of Tanzania and Fidel Castro of Cuba - are on display, too.

Rightfully so, the exhibition seems to attract a lot of school group tours.

“Some of them we do not know,” remarked a teacher about the bronze sculptures.

But it is a refreshing place to learn or even refresh one’s knowledge about the road to freedom.

The Sunday Independent