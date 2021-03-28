‘At the drop of a hat, they’ll lay charges against black politicians’

Forget deaths in the townships or anywhere else across the country, AfriForum wants farm murders to be a higher priority for the government. “There have been 63 farm murders in 2020, as opposed compared to 45 farm murders in 2019,” says Andrea Muller, a researcher at AfriForum. She does not say how many black farm workers had been maimed and killed by their white employers, as was the case in Parys, Free State, in a matter that culminated in the book, ’These are not gentle people’’ by Andrew Harding. The rightist Afrikaner lobby group lives in a cocoon, insulated away from the realities of South Africa. You would not be far off the mark to entertain the thought that they hanker after the “halcyon” days of apartheid. They are on the black man’s case! On Wednesday, Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) said they were racists.

Like the late fertiliser and beer tycoon Louis Luyt before them, who took then-president Nelson Mandela to court, AfriForum wants a repeat performance with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

They have filed a formal application to the Zondo Commission on state capture to subpoena Ramaphosa to appear before the commission.

They have followed every court case involving black leaders, from Julius Malema and Ndlozi to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise.

Malema and Ndlozi are facing charges related to a physical confrontation with SAPS colonel Johannes Venter.

They are vocal against the amendment to section 25 of the Constitution. They care not about the injustices of the past. All that matters to them is for stolen land, a fact of history they dispute, to remain in white hands.

AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets says it is untrue to state that every piece of land under white title was stolen. Go figure.

“This bill’s purpose cannot be construed as to ‘right the wrongs of the past’. All it does is to enable further wrongs to be committed in the present,” the rightists contend about the Expropriation Bill B 23-2020.

They say that “with language rights increasingly being violated in South Africa, the celebration of Human Rights Day, amounts to mere window dressing”. Should we then go back to 1976, where their language was foisted upon an unwilling majority?

They are fighting tooth and nail to ensure Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga does not get to redraft the language policy at schools.

“The implementation of this policy will contain far-reaching consequences for the manner in which schools determine their own admission and language policy.”

If Motshekga acts as planned, “it will in effect come down to the Anglicisation of single-medium Afrikaans schools”.

They swim against the tide of sentiment that Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is doing a sterling job.

Lesufi is bad news to the bigots because he is determined to reduce the bastions of Afrikanerdom to rubble and open access to all schools to all South African learners.

No, they insist on their own laagers! This is their shockingly myopic argument against the opening of schools to all children: “The proposed policy determines, among others, that the head of the Department of Basic Education is authorised to determine the admission period, as well as the registration process for the schools in his/her province. The policy furthermore determines that no learner may be refused access to a school because of the school’s language policy. This will mean that single-medium Afrikaans schools can be forced to accommodate learners that cannot understand Afrikaans.”

According to Natasha Venter, AfriForum’s manager for Education Affairs, it seems that parts of this policy are a deliberate attack on single-medium Afrikaans schools.

Really!

They say the Tourism Equity Fund is racist because it intends to benefit only businesses with an at least 51% black ownership. All business should benefit, but not all schoolchildren should access any school of their choice!

They will move heaven and earth to ensure that Coligny sunflower murder accused Pieter Doorewaard and Philip Schutte beat the rap and go back to their lives despite the fact that black youngster Matlhomola Moshoeu is dead.

The heavens will come falling down if Lesufi mentions this case. He should stay away from politics, they admonish. It is their duty to welcome the acquittal of Doorewaard and Schutte by the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein.

“AfriForum has covered the full costs of the application for appeal because we believed in their innocence, and today, justice was served,” said Kallie Kriel, their CEO, at the time of their acquittal.

It is Thandi Modise, Speaker of Parliament, who they’d rather have in prison, and on whom they unleashed advocate Gerrie Nel, the head of their Private Prosecution Unit, who they’d rather have in prison.

At the drop of a hat, they will lay charges against black politicians, as they did recently against EFF leader Julius Malema. They laid criminal charges of defamation, conspiracy to incite violence and assault by means of threats at the Lyttelton police station against the EFF leader.

They did not tell the UN about blacks being subjected to the K-word. Instead, they complained to the world body about hate speech against minorities.

The Sunday Independent