(The Sunday Independent, February 10 2019).

Zeda Car Leasing (Pty) Ltd, trading as Avis Fleet, is not aware of the auditor-general’s investigation into its contracts with the City of Johannesburg or of a report with adverse findings on any of the contracts with the city.

A request has been sent to the office of the auditor-general for access to the report to enable an informed and comprehensive response.

Notwithstanding any findings arising from the report, Avis remains resolute that its participation in the city tenders was above aboard and in line with all applicable regulations.

Avis as the service provider and the appointed party cannot be held responsible for decisions and actions taken by the city’s procurement officials.

Former Avis employees working at the City of Johannesburg fleet management department:

Avis Fleet is not aware that any of its former employees are employed by the city. Avis has submitted a request to the City of Johannesburg to provide it with the details of the alleged employees.

The Independent Group has also not provided Avis Fleet with the names of those former employees to allow for the authentication of their information.

Avis muscling its way back into the contract by proposing a joint venture with AfriRent:

Avis Fleet managed three fleet contracts on behalf of the City of Johannesburg, namely: A. Pikitup (A426); B. Non-specialised vehicles (A400A); and C. Specialised (533/17).

Avis is managing two of the three contracts following the awarding of the non-specialised vehicle fleet contract to AfriRent, effective November 1, 2018.

Avis has over the years enjoyed a mutually beneficial and constructive relationship with the City of Johannesburg and therefore derives no benefit from operating through under-handed or illegal means. All the above-mentioned contracts were awarded to Avis Fleet through open and above-board tender processes that were adjudicated in accordance with the tender specifications.

The contract in question that was awarded to AfriRent relates to the non-specialised vehicle fleet. Avis Fleet made a commitment to the City of Johannesburg that it would work with AfriRent to ensure a smooth handover.

In a joint correspondence to the City, Avis Fleet and AfriRent provided the city with their proposed plan to effect a smooth transition between the parties.

To date, since the awarding of the contract to AfriRent, several options have been explored to enable AfriRent to deliver on the contract. Avis Fleet denies ever proposing a joint venture with AfriRent or attempting to sell AfriRent obsolete vehicles at an exorbitant price. The fleet is not obsolete.

The R500m price tag that has been presented to AfriRent is the conservative trade value for the remaining vehicles. Many of the vehicles are less than three years old due to the mid-contract fleet replacement of vehicles assigned to the Johannesburg Metro Police Department.

Avis is not dependent on AfriRent purchasing its vehicles as it has the capacity to extract its entire fleet and re-sell to the market.

Extension granted for the transition period:

The City of Johannesburg provided Avis Fleet with a 90-day contract extension to assist with the contract transition between Avis Fleet and AfriRent from November 1, 2018 to January 31, 2019.

This follows a failure to reach an agreement between Avis Fleet and AfriRent on mutually acceptable terms for a full handover by November 1, 2018.

Furthermore, to our knowledge AfriRent has failed to provide a full implementation plan as agreed at the start of the 90-day period which has put the contract transition at risk.

As at the end of January Avis Fleet has not been able to extract any of its fleet as AfriRent has not delivered new vehicles. In this regard the City of Johannesburg has further extended the transition period to April 30, 2019.

Avis Fleet is concerned about the potential impact the delays in handover will have on service delivery in the City of Johannesburg.

The company remains committed to working with the City and AfriRent to ensure a smooth handover.

