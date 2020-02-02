What was presented before the inquest held at the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg this week has also highlighted the importance of truth and justice for the families of the victims.
Aggett died while being interrogated by police at the notorious John Vorster Square, now Johannesburg Central police station, in 1982 at the age of 28. He was found hanging in his cell.
An inquest conducted at the time found there was no foul play, and concluded he had committed suicide. Aggett’s family and comrades rejected the conclusions and insisted he had been tortured by the police before his death.
One of the inquest’s star witnesses, Reverend Frank Chikane, who was also a director-general in the Presidency during Thabo Mbeki’s tenure, testified that he did not believe Aggett had committed suicide. Instead, Chikane said Aggett resembled a walking dead man a week before his death. He had looked weak and distressed and struggled to walk.