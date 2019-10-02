Usually, the media is quick to call for the head of a public office bearer - be it a minister, premier, mayor, member of the executive council and public servants - found to be in the wrong, even for what might be considered minor transgressions.
Imagine a politician having been caught on record insulting a journalist after a press conference, thinking that no one was recording the incident. The entire media fraternity would be calling for heads to roll, and justifiably so. The media would have been supported by armchair critics, hurling insults at how uncaring our elected representatives and public servants are.
When former ANCYL spokesperson Floyd Shivambu insulted a journalist using the “f” word, the media condemned his actions. Many called for his head and he sheepishly apologised.
Equally so, when Julius Malema, who was then ANCYL president, insulted and ejected BBC journalist Jonah Fisher during a live media briefing he, too, was condemned in various editorials and comments.