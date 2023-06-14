Academy takes rare skills to marginalised communities in Limpopo

Lesego Makgatho
AS we celebrate youth month, young people in the country continue to suffer the brunt of unemployment, while many fail to compete in the labour market because they lack the skills and necessary knowledge.
The poorest of the poorest remain at the bottom of the hierarchy, with institutions of higher learning located very far from their marginalised communities especially in Limpopo, and other poor provinces. These young people are forced to relocate to other provinces such as Gauteng, in order to attain relevant qualifications.
K Boneng Skills Academy transformed in 2023 with the sole purpose of filling the gap and takeng skills closer to the people. It provides the youth of Mopani and Limpopo at large, with access to world-class training and resources in engineering and business studies, work readiness, mentorship, and job placement services.
James Khumalo, Principal of the Academy talks says the institution is designed to be flexible and adaptable to respond to changing skills demands, and provides young people with the training and resources they need to succeed in the digital economy.
The college was established by businessman Johnny Modiba, who grew up in Lephepane village in Tzaneen. He wanted to plough back into his community through the college in Tzaneen.
“The college caters for the Mopani district which covers villages such as Lephepane, and Lenyenye township. The college is for all South Africans so we are looking to cater for areas outside the mentioned ones,” Khumalo said.
The academy offers courses in business, engineering, welding, plumbing, bricklaying, plastering and more. The duration of programmes vary across various courses. – See page 15 (Youth Predicament)